Gantz Says Israel Will Expand Cooperation with US to Face Iran

August 27, 2022 Blog, News
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz. (Photo: US Embassy Jerusalem, via Wikimedia Commons)

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz has announced that Israel and the US will “continue to expand cooperation in the face of Iran’s aggression,” Israeli media reported on Friday.

Gantz made his remarks alongside US Central Command Chief Michael Kurilla during a Thursday visit to the US Central Command (CENTCOM) headquarters at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida.

“I would like to thank General Kurilla for having me. Israel’s cooperation with CENTCOM and regional countries is a game changer in our ability to maintain security, stability, and peace in the Middle East,” Gantz expressed, stressing that the cooperation is targeting Iran and “its proxies”.

“We will continue to deepen our cooperation, expand the actions required to target Iranian proxies, and ensure Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon,” Gantz continued.

