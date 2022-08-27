Israeli Navy Opens Fire at Fishermen, Sinks Lighting Boat in Gaza

Israeli navy opened fire at Gaza fishermen south of Gaza on Saturday morning, sinking a lighting boat, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent in the besieged Strip said the Israeli navy attacked the fishermen’s boats sailing across from the city of Rafah with machine gunfire, hitting and sinking the lighting boat owned by a local fisherman.

No injuries were reported among the fishermen.

Israeli Navy Targets Palestinian Fishing Boats off Gaza Shorehttps://t.co/ulphA8q1Hs — DAYS OF PALESTINEᅠ (@DaysOfPal) August 27, 2022

Israeli forces regularly target Gaza fishermen and farmers.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)