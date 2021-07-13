Israeli PM Bennett: Israel’s Security Depends on Ties with Jordan

Israel’s security depends on good ties with Jordan, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said yesterday, stressing that his predecessor and head of the opposition destroyed relations between the two countries, the Jerusalem Post reported.

“Knesset member Bibi Netanyahu, explain it to me. I really wonder,” Bennett addressed Netanyahu at the Knesset. “You say a leader of Israel must sometimes confront other nations for Israel’s interest. What is the Israeli interest for which MK Bibi Netanyahu destroyed our relationship with Jordan?”

Jordan, Israel agree to water deal; more West Bank trade https://t.co/6MvR7TUcgx — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) July 8, 2021

Bennett added: “We are fixing the relationship.”

Explaining to Netanyahu how Israeli relations with Amman could be good for Israel, he said: “Jordan is in between Israel and Iran. Such a good relationship with the Kingdom of Jordan is a national security interest of Israel.”

Bennett visited Jordan last week and agreed to double its supply of water to Jordan. Netanyahu blasted the deal saying: “When Bennett gives water, Abdullah gives oil to Iran.”

“Abdullah, I regret, agreed to transport oil from Iraq, which is controlled by Iran, through Jordan – to Egypt – and thus provide Iran enormous economic power to develop its economy and mainly its nuclear program, its plan of conquest and its terrorist activities.”

Israel and Jordan reach a deal for Tel Aviv to sell an unprecedented amount of water to the kingdom, while significantly boosting Amman's exports to Palestinians in the occupied West Bank https://t.co/Pe3pggHf1T — TRT World (@trtworld) July 8, 2021

Relations between Netanyahu and Jordan became strained after Amman failed to back the US’ so-called ‘deal of the century’ which Palestinians slammed for eradicating Palestinian rights and pandering to Israel’s needs.

Tensions increased when Israel canceled a visit by Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein Bin Abdullah to Al-Aqsa Mosque, after a dispute arose between the two parties over the security arrangements.

In response, Amman refused to allow then-Israeli PM Netanyahu to use its airspace to travel to the UAE on his first official visit to the Gulf state.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)