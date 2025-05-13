Gaza European Hospital Bombed: Second Hospital Targeted in 24 Hours

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The World Health Organization condemned the attacks, warning of the collapse of Gaza’s already devastated healthcare system.

Israeli airstrikes on various areas of the Gaza Strip have resulted in the killing of 27 Palestinians, including 16 in and around the European Hospital in Khan Yunis.

Sources reported at least 28 dead and scores of injuries following the strikes on the courtyard and surroundings of the Gaza European Hospital in southern Gaza.

A medical source told Anadolu Agency that six people were killed and many more injured in the initial aftermath of the hospital strike, adding that the hospital itself sustained significant structural damage.

British surgeon Tom Potokar, who was inside Gaza’s European Hospital during the Israeli strike, says the facility is now too damaged to take patients to surgery. The attack on the Khan Younis hospital killed 28 Palestinians and injured dozens, including journalists. pic.twitter.com/sKVrtGjhRV — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 13, 2025

Earlier on Tuesday, the Health Ministry in Gaza reported a series of heavy Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza European Hospital and surrounding areas.

The Israeli army acknowledged bombing the hospital, claiming it had struck members of Hamas “inside a command and control complex under the hospital.”

In a joint statement with the Shin Bet, published on X, the military claimed it had conducted “a precise attack a short time ago, targeting Hamas operatives who were inside a command and control complex built within an infrastructure under the hospital.”

Israeli media further alleged that the airstrike was aimed at assassinating Mohammed Sinwar, a Qassam Brigades commander.

This marked the second Israeli assault on a medical facility in Khan Yunis within 24 hours. On Monday at dawn, the Nasser Medical Complex—Gaza’s largest hospital—was also targeted. The strike reportedly killed and injured several patients, including journalist Hassan Islayh, according to Gaza’s government media office.

⚡️BREAKING: Israel bombs the second hospital in less than 24 hours. Israeli forces bombed the European Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza, striking the emergency courtyard and surrounding area with at least 6–9 missiles. The attack caused extensive damage to hospital departments and… pic.twitter.com/1Hx3fv17WK — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) May 13, 2025

As of May 8, Gaza’s Government Media Office stated that 38 hospitals, 81 health centers, and 164 medical facilities have been either destroyed, burned, or rendered non-functional since the beginning of the war.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus condemned the attack on Nasser Hospital, calling it “a huge blow to the already overwhelmed health system.”

“The burn unit was struck, 18 hospital beds in the surgical department, 8 beds in the intensive care unit and 10 inpatient beds were destroyed,” he emphasized.

He also said that “the attack killed two and injured 12. One of the injured is in critical condition and is undergoing multiple surgical procedures,” adding: “We repeat our call: attacks on hospitals must stop.”

(PC, AJA, AA)