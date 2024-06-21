GAZA LIVE BLOG: Humanitarian Catastrophe in Rafah | Poll: Israelis Prefer Gantz | Soldiers Killed in Rafa – Day 259

By Palestine Chroncle Staff

The mayor of Rafah, Ahmed al-Sufi, said that the entire city is considered an area of Israeli military operations and that it is experiencing a humanitarian catastrophe. According to an opinion poll conducted by the Israeli newspaper Maariv, 42 percent of Israelis would prefer Benny Gantz for prime minister if new elections were held today, compared to 35 percent who prefer current Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Israeli army announced that an officer and a soldier were killed and 8 others were injured in an ambush by the Al-Qassam Brigades in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,396 Palestinians have been killed, and 85,523 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Friday, June 21, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

MEDICAL SOURCES IN GAZA: A large number of dead and injured was reported following an Israeli airstrike on a residential block in the Al-Jalaa area in central Gaza City, in northern Gaza.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli bombing targeted the Old City in central Gaza City, killing two Palestinians and wounding others.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several Palestinians were injured in an Israeli raid targeting citizens near Wadi Gaza in the central Gaza Strip.

GAZA MUNICIPALITY: Israeli occupation forces targeted a number of workers working to operate water wells in the center of Gaza City.

ISRAELI FM: The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it summoned the Armenian ambassador to “strongly rebuke” him after his country recognized Palestine.

Friday, June 21, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters targeted an Israeli military helicopter with a Sam-18 missile east of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, during its return from evacuating the dead and wounded of the occupation army who fell in the Shaboura ambush yesterday, Thursday.

PALESTINIAN EDUCATION MINISTRY: The Israeli occupation prevented 39,000 students from taking the high school exam this year.

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and another was injured as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted the Khirbet Al-Adas area, north of the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

SPANISH FM: We are working with our partners to reduce the escalation in southern Lebanon.

MEDICAL SOURCES IN GAZA: 14 Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip since dawn today, as a result of continued Israeli raids on various areas of the Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Five Palestinians were killed as a result of Israeli bombing near Yarmouk Stadium in central Gaza City.

BLOOMBERG (citing European military commander): We need to double our forces in the Red Sea to confront the Ansarallah.

Friday, June 21, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

CBS (citing US official): The Israelis are no closer to achieving their goal of destroying Hamas. There are still hundreds of fighters, miles of unexplored tunnels and Sinwar still at large.

DIRECTOR OF KAMAL ADWAN HOSPITAL: There are diseases spreading again in Gaza.

ARMENIAN FM: Armenia recognized the Palestinian state.

CHANNEL 13: Severe damage was caused to a dairy farm in the Gaza envelope as a result of rockets being fired from the Gaza Strip.

HAARETZ: The Israeli army wants to leave Gaza, and Netanyahu disagrees.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation army artillery bombed the Shaboura camp in the center of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Friday, June 21, 09:30 am (GMT+2)

ISRAEL HAYOM: Netanyahu warned the Americans that obstructing his arms supply would bring war with Hezbollah closer.

MAARIV POLL: 42% of Israelis prefer National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz for prime minister if the elections were held today, compared to 35% who prefer Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in the Gaza envelope.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three Palestinians were killed in Gaza following an Israeli raid that targeted the town of Al-Fokhari, east of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

MAYOR OF RAFAH: The entire city is an Israeli military operations zone, and there are residential squares that were completely destroyed.

Friday, June 21, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced that an officer and a soldier were killed and 8 others were injured in an ambush by the Al-Qassam Brigades in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday.

US STATE DEPARTMENT: Antony Blinken stressed to the Israelis the importance of avoiding further escalation with Hezbollah and reaching a diplomatic solution.

Friday, June 21, 05:10 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA:

The Israeli army shelled with artillery the northern areas of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip. The correspondent reported Israeli tank fire on the eastern areas of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. The occupation army also blew up residential buildings in the Saudi neighborhood, west of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. Israeli warplanes launched raids on the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, north of Gaza City.

HAARETZ: The Israeli government is working on an alternative mechanism to the Red Cross for visits to Palestinian prisoners.

(The Palestine Chronicle)