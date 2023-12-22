Gaza Faces ‘Imminent Risk of Famine’ amid Israel’s Aggression – UN

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The entire population of Gaza is facing “an imminent risk of famine” with more than half a million people facing “catastrophic conditions” – UN agencies

The United Nations has warned that Israel’s aggression is pushing Gaza towards famine, ahead of an expected UN Security Council vote on Friday, TRT reported.

According to an UN-affiliated global hunger monitoring system, the entire population of Gaza is facing “an imminent risk of famine” with more than half a million people facing “catastrophic conditions”.

“We have been warning for weeks that, with such deprivation and destruction, each day that goes by will only bring more hunger, disease and despair to the people of Gaza,” UN humanitarian coordinator Martin Griffiths wrote on X on Thursday, adding that the prolonging of Israel’s war on Gaza “is an indelible stain on our collective conscience.”

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 20,050 Palestinians have been killed, and 53,320 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza staring on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The UNSC is expected to vote on a resolution on Friday, which calls for “urgent steps to immediately allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access, and also for creating the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities.”

The text does not mention the implementation of a ceasefire.

