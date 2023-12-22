Seven Ukrainian Mercenaries Killed in Shejaiya while Fighting with Israeli Forces – Reports

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A video clip widely circulated on social media showed heavily armed soldiers hiding behind a wall and speaking the Ukrainian language.

Seven Ukrainian mercenaries have been reportedly killed in the neighborhood of Shejaiya, east of Gaza City, while fighting in the ranks of Israeli forces in Gaza, Al-Jazeera reported citing informed sources.

In the clip, one of the soldiers said that they came to fight to prevent a new ‘Holocaust’ in an attempt to justify their participation in the aggression of the Palestinian people.

An investigation conducted by Al-Jazeera Network confirmed that the soldiers in the video were located in Gaza and that they were speaking the Ukrainian language.

Moreover, Quds News Agency quoted informed sources as saying that seven Ukrainian mercenaries were recently killed in the Shejaiya neighborhood, where the occupation forces are suffering heavy losses in fierce battles against the Palestinian Resistance.

Kyiv denies

“We did not send any soldiers to the Gaza Strip or any other region of the world,” Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman said, according to Al-Jazeera.

“The footage that shows people speaking Ukrainian in the Gaza Strip may be Israelis of Ukrainian or Slavic origins who have no connection to the state,” the spokesman added.

The Israeli army announces daily the death of a number of Israeli officers and soldiers, but it does not communicate the losses among the mercenaries fighting alongside it.

According to estimates and leaks, thousands of French are also fighting in Gaza in the ranks of the invading Israeli forces, along with mercenaries and volunteers from Britain, Germany, and some African countries.

