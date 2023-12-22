GAZA LIVE BLOG: Over 20 Thousand Palestinians Killed | Director of Ministry of Health Wounded, Daughter Killed | No Ceasefire Agreement Yet | Golani Pulls out Units – DAY 77

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A draft UNSC resolution on a Gaza ceasefire was postponed, as the Israeli government continues to refuse a Hamas demand for a comprehensive ceasefire. Meanwhile, the number of Palestinians killed in the ongoing Israeli war has crossed the 20,000 threshold, and the rest of the population has reportedly entered into a state of starvation. Palestinian Resistance continues to push back against Israeli military advancements, killing and wounding more officers and soldiers.

Friday, December 22, 12:00 pm (GMT+3)

AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians from one family were martyred in an Israeli bombing in central Khan Yunis.

ISRAELI CHANNEL 12: Israel needs international legitimacy and US weapons to wage a comprehensive war on Lebanon.

KIRBY: Israel will have to move to less intense operations in parallel as its military campaign continues.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced that it bombed Hezbollah military sites and infrastructure after shells were fired from Lebanon at border towns.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We shot down a drone flying in central Gaza.

AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians were killed and a number were wounded as Israeli occupation aircraft destroyed a house in the town of Jabaliya, north of the Gaza Strip.

Friday, December 22, 11:00 am (GMT+3)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Eyewitnesses said that dozens of bodies were lying on the ground after Israeli tanks retreated from the vicinity of the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed a field command headquarters of the Israeli army.

CNN: Israel dropped hundreds of 2,000-pound bombs on Gaza and photos show more than 500 impact craters 12 meters in diameter.

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: Israeli forces released some of our crews in Jabaliya after attacking them, but eight are still under detention.

LEBANESE PM MIKATI: The solution in southern Lebanon is conditional on Israel’s withdrawal from the occupied territories.

AL-JAZEERA: Israel intensified its bombing of the Jabaliya camp.

AL-JAZEERA: Three Israeli raids targeted the Labouneh area in the western sector of southern Lebanon.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery renewed its bombardment of the eastern areas of the Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Friday, December 22, 09:30 am (GMT+3)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in northern Israel.

PALESTINIAN RESD CRESCENT: Epidemics are spreading in the Gaza Strip. The humanitarian and health conditions are getting worse, and we warn of the problem of food security in the Strip.

Friday, December 22, 08:00 am (GMT+3)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY:

20,050 Palestinians have been killed, and 53,320 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

390 Palestinians were killed and 734 others were injured in the Strip during the past two days.

PALESTINE CHRONICLE CORRESPONDENT

Communications have begun to gradually return to the central and southern areas of the Gaza Strip, after the interruption of services due to the ongoing Israeli aggression. Renewed violent clashes between the Resistance and the occupation army in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City. Killed and wounded when the occupation aircraft bombed a house belonging to the Khala family in Jabaliya al-Nazla, north of the Gaza Strip. Israeli aircraft launched a series of raids on the Ma’an and Bani Suhaila regions, east of Khan Yunis.

Friday, December 22, 07:30 am (GMT+3)

AL-JAZEERA:

Heavy Israeli artillery shelling and airstrikes on the town and refugee camp of Jabaliya. Also, intense strikes are currently taking place in Khan Younis in the south.

(The Palestine Chronicle)