Gaza Genocide – China Calls for ‘Urgent’ Ceasefire, Colombia Urges UN to Send Peacekeeping Forces

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Following the latest Israeli massacres in Gaza, several countries reiterated their calls for an immediate ceasefire, and Colombia’s President called on the UN to send peacekeeping forces.

‘Deep Sadness’ – Chinese President

Expressing “deep sadness” over the “dire situation in Gaza,” China’s President Xi Jinping reiterated on Wednesday a call for an “urgent” ceasefire.

“The ongoing conflict has caused massive casualties among innocent civilians in Palestine and the humanitarian situation in Gaza is dire,” Xi stated during bilateral talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the Great Hall of People in Beijing, Anadolu News Agency reported.

“China is deeply saddened,” Xi reportedly added.

“What is urgent now is to realize a cease-fire as early as possible, prevent the spillovers from undermining regional peace and stability, and forestall a more serious humanitarian crisis,” the Chinese president said.

Xi also reaffirmed China’s “firm” support for Palestine’s bid for full UN membership while emphasizing that “the fundamental solution to the Palestinian question lies in the two-state solution”.

‘No Other Alternative’ – Colombia

Colombian President Gustavo Petro urged the United Nations on Wednesday to deploy peacekeeping forces to Gaza.

“There is no other alternative than international peacekeeping forces in the Gaza Strip. Colombia will be part of these forces,” he stated on X.

Petro reaffirmed his support for Palestine and condemned the Israeli massacres in Rafah.

On May 3, Colombia officially severed its diplomatic ties with Israel due to the ongoing Israeli attacks on Palestinians in Gaza.

‘How Many People Must Die’ – Cuba

For his part, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermudez stated that the Israeli occupation army burned Palestinian people alive during its attack on a displacement camp in Rafah.

In a post on X, he urged the global community to halt the ongoing massacre of civilians in Gaza, describing the assault on the refugee camp as a major atrocity against humanity.

“How many people must die for the genocide to stop?” he questioned, emphasizing that “Cuba condemns Israel and calls for strengthening solidarity with Palestine.”

¡El mundo debe detener ya la masacre del pueblo palestino! Los campamentos arrasados en Rafah son una gran afrenta a la Humanidad. ¿Cuántos más tendrán que morir para que cese el genocidio? #Cuba condena a Israel y llama a intensificar la solidaridad con #Palestina. pic.twitter.com/6zUbBix6Vb — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) May 28, 2024

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,171 Palestinians have been killed, and 81,420 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, WAFA, Anadolu)