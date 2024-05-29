‘Finish Them’ – Nikki Haley Reiterates Call for Genocide Writing on Israeli Shells

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The photos were shared on social media by Former Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, who accompanied Haley during a visit to sites in Israel.

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley openly called on genocide signing Israeli artillery shells with the inscription “Finish Them!” during a visit to Israel on Memorial Day.

The photos were shared on social media by Former Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, who accompanied Haley during a visit to sites in Israel, near the northern border with Lebanon.

Haley, also a former Republican candidate for the 2024 US presidential race, also reportedly criticized US President Joe Biden for temporarily withholding weapons to Israel.

Republican Nikki Haley signing bombs that kill Palestinian babies. This is what our American politicians think is normal. Zionism is the greatest evil on our planet. If you stand with Israel you are a terrorist. pic.twitter.com/NvqFE1ngqG — ceolawyer (@ceolawyer) May 29, 2024

“What America needs to understand is if Israel’s fighting our enemies, how can we not help them,” Haley told reporters, noting that the missile message also carried the words “America loves Israel”.

“The sure way to not help Israel is to withhold weapons. The sure way to not help Israel is to praise the ICC, the ICJ or any of those that are condemning Israel instead of condemning what happens,” Haley reportedly added.

Calls for Genocide

This is not the first time Haley has openly called for the genocide of the Palestinian people.

In a chilling video interview with Fox News last October, she called on Americans to support Israel while telling the Israeli leader to ‘finish off’ Palestinians.

“This should be personal for every woman and man in America,” Haley said in the interview, which she posted on her social media channels.

“Why?”, she added, “because when (Palestinians) did this, when they made this surprise attack, when they took these hostages, when they murdered these families, they were celebrating.”

“And what were they celebrating?” Haley asked, before answering herself, “They were saying ‘Death to Israel,’ ‘Death to America.’ This is not just an attack on Israel. This is an attack on America.”

We need to “(make) sure our enemies do not hurt our friends.”

“America can never be so arrogant to think we don’t need friends, just like we needed them on 911,” she said.

“I say this to Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu: Finish them. Finish them. Hamas did this. You know Iran is behind it. Finish them.”

‘Igniting Wars to Rise to the Top’

At the time, Palestinian author and journalist, Ramzy Baroud described Haley’s comments as “an outright call for genocide.”

“Haley epitomizes the stereotypical politician, who would not mind igniting wars to rise to the top,” he said, and “here she smells an opportunity to rally rightwing extremists in the US behind her, purely for political reasons.”

Nikki Haley should not be dismissed as a politician for supposedly‘passing her prime.’ This is a distraction from the real problem and danger of Haley. This is why we should truly worry.. FOR FULL VIDEO FOLLOW ME AT INSTAGRAM @RamzyBaroud#nikkihaley #donlemon #palestine #israel pic.twitter.com/lSkRrBbDgb — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) February 21, 2023

“But to call on Netanyahu to carry out blatant genocide against Palestinians in the besieged, impoverished, and most crowded region in the world, is horrific beyond belief,” he added.

“This matter must be pursued immediately by legal action by civil society groups to ensure that such genocidal calls are not repeated, neither by her nor any other US fanatics.”

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,171 Palestinians have been killed, and 81,420 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(The Palestine Chronicle)