Children in Gaza Victims on Many Levels – Skin Diseases Hit Many

With extremely limited resources, doctors in these health tents try to meet the needs of children suffering from skin diseases.

Children in the Gaza Strip suffer from skin diseases in the form of scabies, chickenpox, and rashes, the Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday.

In the absence of a health system in Gaza since Israeli occupation forces targeted all hospitals and clinics during the ongoing 10-month-old aggression, modest makeshift health centers were set up.

Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, is currently home to thousands of Palestinians who fled Israeli military attacks and took refuge in the overcrowded streets or makeshift tents in improvised camps across the city.

A skin disease caused by lack of hygiene and food, especially among children, has emerged in #Gaza in recent weeks. This disease makes the lives of children who are restless and unable to sleep due to war even more difficult. And this, like all atrocities, is committed by #Israel pic.twitter.com/Qvi41t25o9 — Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) August 4, 2024

With overcrowding, lack of minimum hygiene measures and wastewater invading the streets come diseases, hitting particularly the most vulnerable – children.

“With the population in the camp increasing and the infrastructure in the area destroyed, wastewater has reached living areas, warning that sanitary conditions cannot be ensured in the region where access to water is limited,” Dr. Samih Ahmed, one of the few health workers working in the health tent, told Anadolu.

Consequently, skin diseases such as scabies, chickenpox, and rashes have significantly increased among Palestinians in the Strip, the physician added.

He went on to explain that the wastewater flowing from the streets and leaking into the tents has caused a rise in insects, resulting in various diseases and skin burns due to summer heat.

Gaza is experiencing a catastrophic spread of skin diseases due to harsh living conditions. Overcrowding in tents, high temperatures, water shortages, and the lack of essential nutritious food contribute to the worsening situation. The press photos reflect the suffering of… pic.twitter.com/sqZFXeIqHS — عبد (@ABroNextDoor) August 5, 2024

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,677 Palestinians have been killed, and 91,645 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(Anadolu, PC)