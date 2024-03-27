‘In Response to Zionist Massacre’ – Israel Attacks Ambulance Center in Lebanon, Hezbollah Responds

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Lebanese Resistance group Hezbollah said that it fired dozens of rockets at the Kiryat Shmona settlement, in response to Israeli raids on an ambulance center that led to the killing of seven paramedics.

The Kiryat Shmona settlement, in northern Israel, was targeted on Wednesday morning by dozens of missiles from Lebanon.

Hezbollah announced that it bombed the 769th Brigade command in the settlement. The group said in a statement that the attack “comes in response to the massacre committed by the Zionist enemy in the town of Habbariyah.”

The Israeli ambulance services confirmed that one settler was killed and several buildings were damaged.

Israeli Channel 12 reported that more than 30 missiles were launched from Lebanon towards Upper Galilee, causing damage.

Massacre at Ambulance Center

Seven people were killed in an Israeli raid that targeted a medical center in the town of Al-Habbariyah, in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli Air Force targeted an ambulance center belonging to the Islamic Emergency and Relief Authority, completely destroying it, while paramedics were inside it.

The Lebanese Ambulance Association condemned the attack in a statement and called on the international community to force Israel to stop targeting ambulance crews.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hezbollah announced the killing of three of its members in Israeli airstrikes near two towns in northeastern Lebanon.

The army said that it carried out raids on military facilities of a Hezbollah air unit in the Tal Wardin area in the Lebanese interior. It added that its fighters raided the Wadi Afra area in the Bekaa, eastern Lebanon, and Hezbollah military buildings in Aita al-Shaab and Kafr Kila, and an observation point in Maroun al-Ras, southern Lebanon.

For its part, Hezbollah announced carrying out 10 attacks on Israeli sites and targeting the Yardun Barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan with more than 50 Katyusha rockets in response to an Israeli raid in the Bekaa.

Tensions Running High

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

According to Hezbollah sources, the movement has carried out 169 military operations in the first 120 days of war, killing over 2,000 Israeli soldiers.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

It attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

