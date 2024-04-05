GAZA LIVE BLOG: Aid Trucks to Enter Gaza | Death Toll Rises | Australia: We Will Not Condone Attack on Aid Workers – Day 182

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Following the US ultimatum, Israel announced it will allow 350 aid trucks to enter Gaza daily, through land crossings. Israeli occupation forces committed five massacres in the last 24 hours, resulting in the killing of 54 Palestinians and the wounding of 82 more. Australia said it will not condone Israel’s attack on aid workers while British Foreign Secretary David Cameron vowed to hold Israel accountable. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 33,091 Palestinians have been killed, and 75,750 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Friday, April 5, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

NORWEGIAN REFUGEE COUNCIL: Gaza is one of the most dangerous areas in the world.

UN HUMAN RIGHTS OFFICE: Attacking aid workers may amount to a war crime.

FINANCIAL TIMES: The Biden administration plans to put special labels on settlement goods.

AL-JAZEERA: Injured people arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah after the bombing of a house in the northern Nuseirat camp.

CHANNEL 12: The cabinet voted to increase aid delivery to the Gaza Strip before Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir entered the session.

EHUD OLMERT: Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert called for an immediate halt to the war in Gaza and the return of the detained prisoners, indicating that Israel’s gain would be much greater than continuing this war.

Friday, April 5, 11:30 am (GMT+2)

POLISH FM: The Polish Foreign Ministry summoned the Israeli ambassador to Warsaw over the killing of an aid worker in Gaza.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli raid targeted the prisoner towers west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

UN HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL: The UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution banning arms exports to Israel with a majority of 28 votes and 6 countries opposed. The Council also called for Israel to be held accountable for possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Friday, April 5, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

IRANIAN REVOLUTIONARY GUARD: Israel will not achieve security by expanding the war. The messages we receive from Gaza indicate that the resistance is steadfast until the enemy is buried in the Strip.

AXIOS: The CIA director is leaving the region at the end of the week in an effort to achieve a breakthrough in the deal for the captives detained in Gaza.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 33,091 Palestinians have been killed, and 75,750 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

BLINKEN: We look forward to achieving accountability for the killing of aid workers.

ISRAELI PSYCHOLOGICAL SUPPORT ASSOCIATION: A 950% increase in the number of people seeking psychological support has been recorded since the beginning of the war.

BRITISH FOREIGN SECRETARY: David Cameron vowed to hold Israel accountable for the bombing of World Central Kitchen workers, stressing that it must ensure that this does not happen again.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli raid targeted the vicinity of the town of Shebaa in southern Lebanon.

Friday, April 5, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI AUTHORITIES: 350 aid trucks will enter Gaza daily, 250 of them through Kerem Shalom and the rest through the Rafah crossing.

AUSTRALIAN FM: We refuse to condone the attack on aid workers in Gaza, and will consider the consequences as soon as the facts are known.

Friday, April 5, 09:15 am (GMT+2)

LONDON: Britain’s Public and Commercial Services Union has called on the government to do everything in its power to stop the war in the Gaza Strip.

Friday, April 5, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

UNRWA: The Israeli war on Gaza has led to the displacement of more than 75% of the population and the destruction of about 62% of homes. Critical infrastructure, including UN buildings housing displaced families, has been attacked.

