Iran’s Khamenei to Israel: We Will Make You Regret Your Crime

April 4, 2024 Blog, News
Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei vowed in Hebrew that Israel would regret its bombing of the Iranian consulate in Damascus. (Image: Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

On Thursday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei issued a stern warning in Hebrew, vowing that Israel would regret its decision to bomb the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

Using his X platform account, Khamenei tweeted in Hebrew, proclaiming that “God’s willing, we will make the Zionists regret their crime of aggression”.

In another tweet, the Iranian Supreme Leader declared that Israel “will be slapped” for its assault on the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital.

“The defeat of the Zionist regime in Gaza will continue and this regime will be close to decline and dissolution,” Khamenei said in a speech to the country’s officials in Tehran on Quds Day.

“Desperate efforts like the one they committed in Syria will not save them from defeat. Of course, they will also be slapped for that action,” he added.

In the wake of the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Iranian officials promised Israel a firm response to the strike, which they described as a “crime,” stressing that they adhere to their right to respond at the appropriate time and place.

Ismail Kothar, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in the Iranian Parliament, said on Wednesday that there are many elements in the resistance front that will respond to the Israeli strike, adding that if necessary, Tehran will respond directly.

In Israel, media outlets reported heightened security measures in anticipation of an Iranian retaliation for the consulate strike.

What Happened 

At least seven Iranian officials, including two elite military commanders, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on Monday.

According to a Reuters correspondent in Damascus, the consulate was “flattened,” in what was described as “a startling apparent escalation of conflict in the Middle East that would pit Israel against Iran and its allies.”

The attack on the consulate is “a breach of all international conventions,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a call to his Syrian counterpart, according to Iranian media. He added that Tehran will hold Israel responsible. 

‘Tehran Will Surely Respond’ – Israel Escalates by ‘Flattening’ Iranian Consulate in Damascus

Iran’s ambassador to Syria said the response will be “harsh,” according to Reuters.

The Quds Force is the IRGC’s military intelligence and unconventional operations arm. Zahedi was reportedly in charge of its operations in Syria and Lebanon. Its most famous commander, General Qassem Soleimani, was assassinated in January 2020 by a US drone, while visiting Baghdad, Iraq. 

Another Quds Force commander, General Razi Mousavi, was killed in Damascus last December, also by an Israeli airstrike. 

(PC, AJA)

