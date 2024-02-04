Death Toll Rises as Israel Continues to Target Homes, Besiege Hospitals

Israeli forces continued to launch multiple airstrikes since dawn on Sunday, especially focusing on the central and southern regions of the Gaza Strip.

At least two Palestinians were killed and seven others injured, including children, in an Israeli bombardment targeting the Abu Sefer family home in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

Israeli artillery shelling and naval bombardment were reported in many areas of the war-torn enclave.

Israeli warplanes also carried out a series of airstrikes on Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, while artillery bombardment targeted various areas east and south of the province, resulting in multiple houses catching fire.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces continue to besiege the Al-Shifa Hospital. Palestinians are currently trapped inside the medical complex, without water or food. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/VhM9bBSKeu pic.twitter.com/srCeQboe3j — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 4, 2024

In northern Gaza, medical sources at Kamal Adwan Hospital revealed that scores of dead bodies were brought to the hospital following the withdrawal of the Israeli troops from the northern region of the Gaza Strip.

In Gaza City, for the sixth consecutive day, Israeli occupation forces continue to besiege Al-Shifa Medical Complex, preventing the trapped civilians from leaving the premises amid heavy shelling in the vicinity of the hospital.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 27,238 Palestinians have been killed, and 66,452 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(WAFA, PC)