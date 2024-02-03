Hamdan on Ceasefire – Resistance Roundup – Day 120

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Top Hamas official Osama Hamdan said in a press conference in Beirut on Saturday that the movement is clear regarding its objectives in Gaza.

Aside from reiterating these objectives, Hamdan also said that all Resistance movements in the Middle East are in constant coordination.

Hamdan commented on the ceasefire talks and Egyptian and Qatari mediation for a permanent ceasefire in the Strip.

Below is Hamdan’s full statement, followed by the latest updates by the various Palestinian and Arab Resistance groups, in Gaza and Lebanon.

Don’t Listen to Misleading Reports – Hamadan on Ceasefire, US Aggression

“For 120 days, this Nazi occupation has not stopped committing the most heinous crimes and massacres against unarmed civilians, mostly children, women, the elderly, and displaced people lacking the most basic human necessities, along with the brutal destruction of homes, properties, and infrastructure. “This Nazi war will remain a testament to the brutality of the occupation and a stain on the forehead of all those involved in it, and those who falter in criminalizing and stopping it. “The crimes of genocide and ethnic cleansing are being committed in view of the whole world, which stands by watching, procrastinating, and unable to stop the series of Zionist crimes supported by the US administration, which is a partner and responsible for the continued aggression against more than two million Palestinians of our people. “For 120 days, our great people and our heroic resistance in the proud Gaza Strip have been writing the most magnificent pictures of heroism, steadfastness, sacrifice, patience, and giving, defending self, land, and holy sites, and the dignity, honor, and pride of the entire nation, in a legendary epic titled Al-Aqsa Flood, which history will immortalize in the ongoing march of a steadfast and besieged people creating their victory, freedom, and independence.”

On Ceasefire

“Since the beginning of the aggression, the movement has stated it is open to discussing any initiatives or ideas that lead to stopping the barbaric aggression on our Palestinian people, and to restrain the hand of this criminal enemy who has committed murder against civilians, children, women, and the elderly, and destruction to civilian infrastructure and human life in the Gaza Strip, and continues its war in the West Bank and Al-Quds, and against our heroic prisoners in jails. “The movement has received the general framework proposal discussed in the Paris Quartet meeting. We affirm that the leadership’s discussion and consultation on it are based on the premise of negotiations leading to a total end of the terrorist aggression against our Palestinian people and a complete withdrawal of the occupation army from the Gaza Strip. “Our examination of the proposal also relies on lifting the siege that has been ongoing on the Strip for 17 years, securing shelter for the displaced, reconstructing what the occupation has destroyed, achieving a serious prisoner exchange deal, and the practical international recognition of our people’s right to self-determination and the establishment of their fully sovereign independent state with Al-Quds as its capital. “We appreciate the efforts made by our brothers in Egypt and Qatar to reach an agreement for a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza on the way to ending the Nazi aggression that continues against our Palestinian people. “The Hamas movement will be where the interest of our Palestinian people lies. Our priority today is to alleviate the suffering of our steadfast people in the Gaza Strip, by achieving a complete and comprehensive cessation of the aggression, lifting the unjust siege, protecting our people in the West Bank, protecting Al-Aqsa and the sanctities, and the rights of our Palestinian people, towards realizing their hopes and aspirations for return, freedom, independence, and building their free state with Al-Quds as its capital.”

On Resistance

“In Hamas, we are in constant contact and consultation with all the forces and factions of the Palestinian Resistance, especially our partners and comrades in the field and arms. Here, we value and praise all the national positions that express the unity of our people and their cohesion with the resistance as a way to deter the occupation, reclaim rights, and liberate the land and sanctities. “We warn of the dangers of dealing with news and reports published by hostile entities about the course of the ceasefire negotiations, aiming to mislead and affect the unity, steadfastness, and resilience among the masses of our people in the Gaza Strip. “The (Hamas) movement will remain loyal to the sacrifices of our people at all stages and serve their aspirations and struggle. “We affirm that the only accurate and truthful source of any developments is what is issued by the Resistance.”

On ‘Criminal Netanyahu’

“The failed criminal Netanyahu and his criminal extremist warlords continue their campaign of lies and deception on their audience. They have not and will not be able to achieve any of their aggressive objectives. Failure is haunting them at all stages of their Nazi war against our people, and they have no choice but to submit and comply with the terms of our people and our victorious resistance. “In the face of the worsening catastrophic humanitarian situation of our people in the Gaza Strip, due to the continuation of aggression, war of starvation and dehydration, and preventing the flow of humanitarian aid throughout the Strip, the utmost priority that should unite all international efforts is to end this humanitarian suffering and stop the aggression urgently and immediately. “We call on all countries, governments, and those with living consciences in the world to urgently and promptly intervene, to pressure the occupation and the supporting US administration, to allow the entry of all relief, medical, and service aids, and to save the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip from dying of hunger, thirst, and disease.”

Calling on Arabs, Muslims

“We call on the leaders and rulers of our Arab and Islamic nation, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Arab League to form official and popular delegations to break the siege on the Gaza Strip, introduce aid, and to heal the wounds of our enduring and steadfast people in Gaza. “The continuation of the Nazi occupation’s aggressive war, its commitment of horrific massacres, its prevention of the entry of relief aid, and its indulgence in all forms of genocide, especially after the decision of the International Court of Justice, constitutes a stain of shame, a blatant violation, and a disregard for the United Nations system and the international community, confirming that what is actually happening is a genocide.”

On Defunding UNRWA

“The suspension of funding by some countries to UNRWA, due to misleading and baseless Zionist claims, is considered an irresponsible step and an actual participation by these countries in the policy of tightening on our people, collectively punishing them, and an actual participation in the genocide war waged by the Zionist enemy against civilians, displaced persons, and refugees from our people. “We call on these countries to retract their decision, and we urge the UNRWA administration not to succumb to these positions, to continue its work, to refute the Zionist claims, and not to be complicit in this crime.”

On US-British Aggression

“Day by day, the magnitude of lies and false claims adopted by the US administration and the warlords of the Nazi occupation in distorting the struggle of our people and demonizing its resistance becomes more apparent, relying on Zionist sources that promote events and news with no basis in truth, such as the extremist religious organization Zaka, which negates all this Zionist narrative and exposes the blind US endorsement of it. “While the American-British aggression on our brotherly Yemen continues, with the escalation of targeting its lands with aerial and maritime bombing; the United States started a new aggression last night, targeting locations in Syria and Iraq, to protect the interests of the Zionist enemy, which is dragging the entire region into ignition, by continuing its brutal crimes in the Gaza Strip. “We strongly condemn the American aggressions on our brothers in Yemen, Iraq, and Syria, and consider them blatant violations of international law, coming within the context of the continuous American support for the Zionist war crimes in the Gaza Strip, and protection of the occupation’s back, to complete the mission of destruction and genocide it practices against civilians and civil infrastructure in the Strip. “This American aggression deepens the instability in the region, enhances the probabilities of the confrontation’s expansion, and there will be no stability unless the Zionist occupation is ended and the American aggression is stopped.

“We value the struggle and efforts of our brothers in Yemen, Lebanon, and Iraq, and their continuation in targeting the Zionist enemy, its interests, and its supporters. We call on all forces of the nation and its free people to join the procession and participate in the decisive battle of the nation, in support of the blood of children, women, and the elderly, and in support of Al-Quds and our blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque. “On the anniversary of Isra and Mi’raj (the ascension of the Prophet from Al-Aqsa Mosque to Heaven), which comes amidst the heroic Al-Aqsa Flood battle and coincides with the Global Al-Quds Week, which has been commendably joined by forces, institutions, and scholarly and popular organizations in our Arab and Islamic nation. “Up to now, there is no deal, and what has been presented is a framework agreement that we are working to study with the resistance factions. “Our ceiling is clear and our will is strong to enforce it, and the enemy has failed over 120 days to achieve any of its goals.”

Resistance Updates

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements below were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell, west of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombarded a gathering of occupation forces infiltrating the universities area, west of Gaza City, using mortar shells.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“We shot down a Zionist Quadcopter drone and took control of it while it was carrying out intelligence missions in the skies of the advancement axis southwest of Khan Yunis. “After our fighters returned from the areas of clashes in the Al-Amal neighborhood in Khan Yunis, they confirmed that they had targeted a Zionist military D9 bulldozer, at the end of the school street, and clashed with enemy soldiers from point-blank range, causing them to fall between dead and wounded, and they seized their weapons and equipment. “We bombed a gathering of enemy soldiers near the military site of Abu Safiya in the eastern central area of the Gaza Strip with mortar shells. “We bombed a gathering of enemy soldiers near the military site of Abu Safiya in the eastern central area of the Gaza Strip with mortar shells.”

Hezbollah

“In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with their valiant and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance carried out a number of operations against the positions and deployment of the Israeli enemy army at the Lebanese-Palestinian border on Saturday, 3-2-2024, as follows: “- Eastern Sector: 1- At 17:10, the Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms was targeted with rocket weapons, achieving direct hits. 2- At 17:15, the Ramtha site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms was targeted with rocket weapons, achieving direct hits. 3- At 18:10, the Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms was targeted for the second time with rocket weapons, achieving direct hits. “- Western Sector: 1- At 10:50, targeting the Khirbet Ma’ar base with appropriate weapons. 2- At 17:35, targeting the Even Menachem settlement with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits as a response to the “israeli” aggressions on villages and civilian homes, the latest of which were in the towns of Aita al-Shaab and Yaroun.

3- At 17:35, targeting an Israeli enemy soldiers’ position in the Yir’on settlement with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits as a response to the Israeli aggressions on the town of Blida last night. 4- At 18:40, targeting a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers at Cobra Hill with rocket weapons, achieving direct hits. 5- At 21:50, targeting the Branit barracks with two Falaq-1 missiles, hitting it directly.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)