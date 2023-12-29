GAVE LIVE BLOG: Battles in Bureij | Massacres in Maghazi, Nuseirat | Resistance Promises Victory | Gaza Hunger Worsens – DAY 84

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A most deadly Israeli war on the besieged Gaza Strip continues for the 84th day, but without achieving any of its military or strategic objectives. Israeli bombardment and subsequent massacres serve as a daily reminder of the ongoing genocide, but fierce resistance through the small and isolated region hinders Israel’s attempt to achieve any kind of control. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 21,320 Palestinians have been killed, and 55,603 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

LATEST UPDATES:

Friday, December 29, 12:30 pm

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted Israeli military equipment at Dove Farms.

Friday, December 29, 11:00 am

ISRAELI ARMY: An officer and a soldier were seriously injured during battles in the northern Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI ARMY: Sirens sounded in the Galilee region following the suspected infiltration of a drone from southern Lebanon.

AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing targeting the Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip, confirming the continuation of battles throughout the Strip, coinciding with missile barrages from the northern Strip on the Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI FINANCE MINISTER SMOTRICH: Not a single shekel will go to the terrorists in Gaza as long as I remain in office.

Friday, December 29, 10:00 am

ISRAELI ARMY: A reserve officer with the rank of captain from the 7008th Battalion was killed in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

CUBAN PRESIDENT: “It is time for the barbarism practiced by Israel against the Palestinian people to end.”

Friday, December 29, 09:00 am

UNRWA: Israeli soldiers opened fire on an aid convoy as it was returning from the northern Gaza Strip, on a route designated by the Israeli army.

AL-JAZEERA: 35 Palestinians were killed as a result of Israeli bombing on homes in the Maghazi and Nuseirat camps in the central Gaza Strip since dawn today.

Israeli raids were renewed on several areas in the central and southern Gaza Strip, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries in the center of the Gaza Strip.

Friday, December 29, 08:00 am

AFP (Citing Hamas Official): A Hamas delegation will travel to Cairo on Friday to provide observations on Egypt’s ceasefire initiative in the Gaza Strip.

RED CRESCENT: There are plans to establish a refugee camp in the city of Khan Yunis, which is witnessing fierce battles between Resistance fighters and invading Israeli forces.

