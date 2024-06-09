GAZA LIVE BLOG: Central Gaza under Fire | Missiles from Lebanon | Health Ministry Calls for Generators – Day 247

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces continued to bomb several areas in central Gaza, killing and wounding scores of Palestinians. The Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah launched several missiles towards Galilee and the occupied Syrian Golan. The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza called on the international community to provide electricity generators to hospitals in the Strip. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,084 Palestinians have been killed, and 84,494 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Sunday, June 9, 4:00 pm (GMT +2)

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH (citing Israeli officials): The Nuseirat “Operation” would reduce the chances of rescuing other detainees through Israeli military operations. It would increase the need to conclude an exchange deal with the Palestinian resistance.

AL-JAZEERA: Seven Palestinians were martyred and others were injured as a result of Israeli raids that targeted two homes in the Nuseirat and Deir al-Balah camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters again bombed the Sufa military site with a missile salvo, in conjunction with the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement (Hamas).

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters again bombed the Sufa military site with a missile salvo, in conjunction with the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement (Hamas).

MEDICAL SOURCES: 28 Palestinians were killed as a result of Israeli raids on various areas in the Gaza Strip since dawn today.

ANSARALLAH: The movement announced that they carried out a military operation targeting the British destroyer Diamond in the Red Sea.

MAARIV (citing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu): “Benny Gantz wants to resign from the government in the midst of the war, and it is time to stop this petty policy.”

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed with mortar shells Israeli forces and vehicles penetrating the Yabna camp, south of the city of Rafah.

Sunday, June 9, 3:00 pm (GMT +2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital is today unable to absorb the number of victims. We have a clear shortage of electricity, and Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital operates with one generator.

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE:

The occupation army used two civilian cars to commit the Nuseirat massacre. The occupation army bombed 89 inhabited homes and residential buildings during the Nuseirat massacre. The Israeli soldiers who participated in the Nuseirat massacre disguised themselves as displaced persons. The occupation army committed the Nuseirat massacre with dozens of warplanes and drones.

The occupation army bombed 89 inhabited homes and residential buildings during the Nuseirat massacre. The Israeli soldiers who participated in the Nuseirat massacre… pic.twitter.com/gAIbP3827W — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 9, 2024

ISMAIL HANIYEH: the Nuseirat massacre confirms the correctness of the movement’s position that any agreement must include a permanent cessation of aggression and a complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted, with assault drones, the headquarters of the Israeli artillery battalion in Udem.

Sunday, June 9, 1:30 pm (GMT +2)

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We sniped an Israeli soldier in the Tal Zorob area, west of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI CABINET: The Israeli Cabinet approved the Minister of Communications’ decision to extend the closure of Al Jazeera’s office and ban its operations in Israel for 45 days.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 37,084 Palestinians have been killed, and 84,494 wounded in Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters bombed the Israeli army’s artillery positions in Zaoura in the occupied Golan with a Katyusha rocket launcher.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters destroyed the Israeli army forces stationed west of the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood in the city of Rafah with heavy-caliber mortar shells

Sunday, June 9, 1:00 pm (GMT +2)

MEDICAL SOURCES IN GAZA: 15 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli raids targeting various areas of the Gaza Strip since dawn today.

AL-JAZEERA: Missiles were launched towards Galilee and the occupied Syrian Golan.

AL-JAZEERA: Missiles were launched towards Galilee and the occupied Syrian Golan.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Ministry called on the international community and its relief institutions to provide electricity generators to hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

Sunday, June 9, 12:00 pm (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli helicopters were bombing areas west of the city of Rafah.

ISRAEL HAYOM (citing Home Front Commander): We are still unable to change the equation, and the army realizes responsibility for the failure.

DIRECTOR OF KAMAL ADWAN HOSPITAL: The specter of famine looms over the northern Gaza Strip.

GANTZ: Alarming allegations of Israeli police violence against protesters must be investigated.

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed with missile weapons the Ramtha site in the occupied Kfar Shuba hills.

Sunday, June 9, 11:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Two missiles were fired towards the Ramtha site in the occupied Kfar Shuba hills in southern Lebanon.

ISRAELI RADIO: A soldier committed suicide after receiving an order to return to service in Gaza.

ISRAELI ARMY: Israeli forces bombed Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon last night.

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing on the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood, west of the city of Rafah.

ISRAELI ENERGY MINISTER: Israel’s message to Hamas makes it clear that the government will not sit idly by and that it must conduct negotiations under fire.

Sunday, June 9, 10:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed and a number of wounded were killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Sunday, June 9, 09:00 am (GMT +2)

MAARIV: The former head of the Operations Division of the Israeli army told Maariv that only a deal can return the captives.

ISRAELI FM: Military pressure will lead to the return of detainees.

Sunday, June 9, 08:00 am (GMT +2)

BAERBOCK: There is new hope to end the war.

LAPID: Gantz is the one who kept Netanyahu as prime minister.

REUTERS: Two British naval agencies as confirming that two ships caught fire after they were hit by missiles off the coast of Aden, south of Yemen.

Sunday, June 9, 06:00 am (GMT +2)

MARTIN GRIFFITHS: The killing scenes in Nuseirat prove that the war is getting more horrific.

Sunday, June 9, 05:00 am (GMT +2)

AMBREY: The maritime security company said it was extinguishing a fire on board a cargo ship that was bombed by a missile 83 nautical miles south of Aden, Yemen.

Sunday, June 9, 03:30 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA:

Artillery shelling and heavy fire from Israeli tanks continue to target the center and north of the city of Rafah.

