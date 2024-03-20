Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza: Death Toll Rises, Scores of Palestinian Civilians Killed

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza resulted in a devastating death toll, with Palestinian civilians bearing the brunt of the violence.

Scores of Palestinian civilians were killed and injured on Wednesday in Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling of homes, buildings, and apartments in various areas of the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said in a statement that “at least 104 people were killed and 162 others injured in Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours.”

“Many victims are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can’t reach them,” the statement added.

The Israeli army bombed several areas in Gaza City, specifically the Al-Rimal neighborhood and the vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital, west of the city, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

20 people were reportedly killed as a result of an Israeli missile bombardment that targeted a residential building west of Gaza City.

Additionally, several Palestinians were killed, and others wounded, in a bombing by Israeli warplanes in the Sidra area, in the Daraj neighborhood, east of the city.

The occupation army’s artillery also bombed residential apartments in the Mushtaha building, opposite the Shawa Hosari Tower in Gaza City.

WAFA reported that a large number of families are besieged in the Al-Rimal neighborhood, west of Gaza City, due to the ongoing occupation bombing of the neighborhood.

Citing sources, WAFA said that the Israeli occupation army threw the patients outside the Shifa Medical Complex and transferred them to the Baptist Hospital in difficult health conditions.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the Israeli warplanes’ bombing of a residential house owned by the Al-Habbash family in the Nuseirat camp, in central Gaza, rose to 27 people.

In the Bureij refugee camp, also in central Gaza, six people were killed following Israeli airstrikes that targeted a house.

The areas east of Deir al-Balah also saw heavy gunfire by Israeli occupation army vehicles, which killed a number of civilians and injured others.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,923 Palestinians have been killed, and 74,096 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(WAFA, PC)