‘Fatal Strategic Decisions’ – Gantz, Eisenkot Resign from Israeli War Cabinet

Israeli War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz resigned from the emergency unity government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday evening.

In a press conference held in Tel Aviv, National Unity party chairman Benny Gantz urged Netanyahu to call for early elections “as soon as possible.”

“Do not let our nation tear apart,” Gantz implored.

“Unfortunately, Netanyahu prevents us from achieving true victory,” he continued. “To ensure a real victory, we should hold elections this fall, a year after the disaster, to establish a government that will gain the people’s trust and effectively face our challenges.”

Gantz also called on Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to resign from Netanyahu’s government.

“Defense Minister, you are a courageous and determined leader, and above all, a patriot. At this time, leadership and courage mean not only saying what’s right but doing what’s right,” Gantz stated.

Gantz, who joined the government on October 7, had set June 8 as a deadline for Netanyahu to draft a post-war plan for Gaza or he would leave the coalition.

On Friday, Israeli media reported that Gantz was expected to resign, following the expiration of an ultimatum to the Israeli government for developing a clear plan to achieve victory in the Gaza Strip. However, he postponed his planned press conference on Saturday.

Gadi Eisenkot, a former Israeli chief of staff and observer in the War Cabinet, also announced his resignation on Sunday.

Netanyahu’s Reaction

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Gantz to reconsider his actions, according to Israeli media.

“Israel is in an existential war on several fronts. My brother, this is not the time to abandon the campaign; this is the time to unite forces.” Netanyahu reportedly said.

The prime minister also vowed to “continue until victory and the achievement of all the goals of the war, primarily the release of all our hostages and the elimination of Hamas.”

“My door will remain open to any Zionist party that is ready to get under the stretcher and assist in bringing us to victory over our enemies and ensuring the security of our citizens,” Netanyahu reportedly added.

Lapid Applauds

Israel’s opposition Leader Yair Lapid welcomed Gantz’s announcement, according to Israeli media.

“Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot’s decision to leave the government is both justified and important,” he said in a statement, according to The Times of Israel.

“It’s time to replace this extremist and failing government with a government that will restore security for the people of Israel, bring the hostages home, rebuild the economy and restore Israel’s international standing,” he reportedly added.

