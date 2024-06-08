Fake Aid Truck Used to Carry Out Rescue Operation – US ‘Special Cell’ Participated in Nuseirat Massacre

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Exclusive footage obtained by Al-Jazeera showed Israeli special forces using an aid truck and a civilian car to carry out the operation.

A US special “hostage cell” played a crucial role in the rescue of four Israeli captives, the American news website Axios reported on Saturday, citing a US administration official.

Meanwhile, exclusive footage obtained by Al-Jazeera showed Israeli special forces using an aid truck and a civilian car to carry out the operation.

The images depict civilian cars escorted by Israeli military tanks penetrating the western areas of the Nuseirat camp, amid a series of unprecedented air raids targeting the camp and various central Gaza Strip areas, resulting in over 200 Palestinian deaths and dozens of injuries so far.

US Dock

The Popular Resistance Committees in Gaza issued a statement, condemning the “horrific massacre committed by the zionist enemy through its planes, warships, tanks, and special forces in the Nuseirat camp”.

“The massacre in the Nusseirat camp clearly and unequivocally reveals and confirms the participation of American enemy forces stationed on the floating dock in killing and slaughtering our people,” the statement continued adding that this happened “despite the criminal American administration’s assertion that this dock’s purpose is solely to pump humanitarian aid”.

The Israeli captives were evacuated from Gaza using the US 'humanitarian' pier. pic.twitter.com/tkY7X1dfDh — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 8, 2024

“The resistance’s retention of more than 130 captives after eight months of destructive war, despite all the capabilities of the Zionist enemy and its American and Western allies, from advanced technology, intelligence, and surveillance equipment, is a true pride written by the men of the resistance,” the Committees said.

The statement also warned “the zionist enemy, its criminal leaders, and the families of the Zionist captives,” assuring that “this aggression puts the lives of all captives held by the Resistance factions in serious danger.”

“We call on all media outlets, journalists, media professionals, and social media activists to focus on the zionist massacre committed by the zionist Nazi killers against children and women and to expose these crimes,” the statement concluded.

Families of Captives

The families of the Israeli prisoners emphasized on Saturday that the Israeli government has a duty to return all 120 detainees held in Gaza.

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that an officer in the Yamam Unit was killed during the operation to recover the four detainees.

The Israeli army announced that the operation was coordinated between the Internal Security Service (Shin Bet) and the Special Police Unit from two separate areas in the heart of Nuseirat.

Exclusive Al-Jazeera footage: A group of the Israeli army infiltrated Nuseirat disguised as humanitarian relief workers and used humanitarian aid trucks to release the four captives in the central Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/W0vbQSrDsF — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 8, 2024

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation aired images purportedly from the shores of Gaza, showing the transfer of detainees to Israeli army helicopters.

It noted that Palestinian fighters chased and fired upon the vehicle carrying the prisoners, causing damage.

A source mentioned that the army could not insert a helicopter near the evacuation site, necessitating additional reinforcements.

Horrific Massacre

The Government Media Office in Gaza said in a statement on Saturday that the death toll from the massacre in the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza has risen to 210, with over 400 injured.

Meanwhile, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital is overwhelmed with the injured and the bodies of the deceased, most of whom are children and women.

Due to the lack of beds and basic medical supplies, many have been placed on the floor and in hospital corridors.

The Israeli bombing targeted the market in Nuseirat and the area around the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah.

Hospital spokesman Khalil Al-Dakran stated that many of the wounded are at risk of death due to the severity of their conditions and the lack of medical resources.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,801 Palestinians have been killed, and 83,680 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, AJA)