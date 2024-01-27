GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israeli Massacres in Gaza Continue after ICJ Ruling | UNSC to Discuss ICJ Ruling | Hezbollah Targets Sites in Israel | Palestinian, Arab Resistance Escalate – DAY 113

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A mixed feeling of disappointment and excitement resulted from the International Court of Justice’s ruling on the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza. Either way, the ruling did not seem to alter anything on the ground, as Israel’s ongoing war on the Palestinian people continued unabated as well as the continued American support of Israel. Meanwhile, Palestinian and Arab Resistance, however, escalated their attacks on the Israeli army on several fronts. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 25,900 Palestinians have been killed, and 64,110 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

LATEST UPDATES

Saturday, January 27, 11:40 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: 28 bodies and a number of injured people arrived at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, as a result of the ongoing Israeli bombing.

NORWEGIAN REFUGEE COUNCIL: The war on Gaza is not a conflict between two equal parties.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We are engaged in fierce clashes with the Israeli occupation forces with machine guns and missiles, west and south of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI CHANNEL 12: A rocket shell landed in an open area near the city of Sderot.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted a deployment of Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the Jal al-Alam site with Burkan missiles and achieved “direct hits.”

ISRAELI FM: Israel welcomes Washington’s decision to suspend funding for UNRWA.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 5 Palestinians were injured in an Israeli artillery shelling near the industrial headquarters in Khan Yunis.

Saturday, January 27, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

HAMAS: Hamas strongly condemned Israel’s incitement against international institutions that contribute to relief for the Palestinian people, including the World Health Organization and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Refugees (UNRWA).

AL-JAZEERA: Efforts to control a fire in an oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden continue.

ISRAELI MEDIA: A rocket landed in Western Galilee, causing no casualties.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted an Israeli troop carrier with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the Al-Amal neighborhood, west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Saturday, January 27, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in the town of Shlomi in the Western Galilee, near the border with Lebanon.

Saturday, January 27, 017:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli raid on a house in the El Geneina neighborhood in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

MASIRAH TV: American and British raids targeted the Ras Issa area in Hodeidah Governorate, western Yemen.

US MILITARY OFFICIAL (to ABC): Washington does not want escalation in the region.

Saturday, January 27, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: More than 10 Palestinians were killed in a bombing by Israeli occupation aircraft that targeted a house for the Fayyad family, southwest of the city of Deir al-Balah in the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 28 Palestinians were killed by continuous Israeli bombing on Khan Yunis within 24 hours.

US CENTRAL COMMAND: We destroyed an anti-ship missile that the Houthis were preparing to launch in the Red Sea at dawn today.

Saturday, January 27, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE: The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday after the International Court of Justice’s decision on Gaza.

Saturday, January 27, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

DIPLOMATIC SOURCES (to Al-Jazeera): Algeria called for a Security Council session to discuss the situation in Gaza.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted a building in Avivim on the Lebanese border and achieved a direct hit.

Saturday, January 27, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

PENTAGON: A Pentagon official confirms that American bases in Iraq and Syria were attacked.

Saturday, January 27, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted Israeli occupation soldiers near Metulla with missile weapons, causing direct casualties.

UKMTO: A commercial ship was hit by a missile southeast of Aden and is still on fire.

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: targeted, with drones, the American bases of Conico and Green Village in Syria.

Saturday, January 27, 12:00 am (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: Three of our fighters were killed in southern Lebanon.

AL-JAZEERA: sirens sounded in the Arab Al-Aramsha area near the Lebanese border for the fourth time in an hour.

