GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israel Amasses Troops in Rafah | More Soldiers Killed, Injured | Civilians Killed in Massacres across Gaza – Day 223

The Israeli army continued to amass troops in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, according to Israeli media. The military admitted that five soldiers were killed and 16 others were injured in a building bombing in the Jabaliya area on Wednesday. Scores of Palestinians, including children, were killed in Israeli massacres across the Strip. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,233 Palestinians have been killed, and 79,141 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Thursday, May 16, 1:00 pm (GMT +2)

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We blew up two bulldozers behind enemy lines in Jabaliya.

AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians were killed and others injured as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the Al-Faluga area in the northern Gaza Strip.

A number of Palestinians were killed after the bombing of a home in the vicinity of the European hospital.

RUSSIAN PRESIDENCY: Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that a just solution to the Palestinian issue is of particular importance against the backdrop of the unprecedented escalation in the Middle East.

Thursday, May 16, 12:00 pm (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in Kerem Shalom in the southern Gaza Strip.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We destroyed a Merkava tank east of the city of Jabaliya with a strobe device from scratch, and expected its crew to be killed or wounded.

ISRAELI MEDIA: The families of the prisoners detained in Gaza asked the government and leaders to abandon differences and resume negotiations with the Palestinian resistance with the help of mediators.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the Israeli Zarit barracks and the spy equipment it developed with artillery shells.

AL-JAZEERA: Two paramedics were injured in an Israeli drone bombing of an ambulance belonging to Al Awda Hospital in Jabaliya Camp.

ISRAELI ARMY: 40 shells were fired from Lebanon since this morning.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We destroyed an Israeli troop carrier with an Al-Yassin 105 missile, leaving its crew dead and wounded in Jabalia camp.

QNN: An Israeli plane targeted the Jabalia refugee camp market with two missiles.

Thursday, May 16, 11:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: 40 missiles were launched towards the Golan and the Galilee area.

Thursday, May 16, 10:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army raided the vicinity of the town of Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon.

ISRAELI ARMY: Two rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the Matat settlement in the Upper Galilee, without causing any casualties.

MAARIV: The 89th Brigade in the Israeli army was brought into the fighting in Rafah last night.

US CENTRAL COMMAND: The US Central Command said that its forces installed the temporary pier on the Gaza beach as part of the mission to provide aid to the Palestinians.

AL-JAZEERA: Palestinian journalist Muhammad Jahjouh was killed along with a number of his family members as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted their home in the northern Gaza Strip.

Thursday, May 16, 09:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army launched raids on the Al-Hoja Street area in the Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Heavy gunfire was fired from Lebanon at Israeli forces on Mount Meron.

ISRAELI ARMY: Five soldiers were killed and 16 others were injured in a building bombing in the Jabaliya area yesterday.

KAN: A drone exploded inside a military base at Golani Junction.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army launched raids on the Al-Hoja Street area in the Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli army bombed Jabaliya camp with artillery, and that clashes renewed between the Palestinian resistance and the occupation forces in the camp.

Thursday, May 16, 08:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in more than 10 towns in the Hula Plain and the Upper Galilee after a suspected drone infiltration.

Thursday, May 16, 07:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in the Metula area of ​​the Upper Galilee on the border with Lebanon.

Thursday, May 16, 06:00 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli bombing targeted a building in the Sidra area in the Daraj neighborhood, east of Gaza City, killing and wounding a number of people.

AL-JAZEERA: Three people, including a child, were killed and others were injured as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted a house on Al-Sahaba Street in Gaza City.

Thursday, May 16, 04:00 am (GMT +2)

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We attacked the Haifa Oil Refinery with drones.

Thursday, May 16, 02:00 am (GMT +2)

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We targeted a vital site in Eilat with drones.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian woman was killed and others were injured after Israeli warplanes targeted an apartment in the Ain Jalut Towers in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli fighter jets launched raids on the mountains surrounding the towns of Al-Khuraybah and Brital in the Bekaa Valley, eastern Lebanon.

Thursday, May 16, 12:30 am (GMT +2)

(The Palestine Chronicle)