GAZA LIVE BLOG: Gaza Death Toll Rises | ICJ Hears Israel’s Defense | FIFA Seeks Legal Advice on Israel’s Suspension – Day 224

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces committed four massacres against Palestinian civilians in Gaza in the last 24 hours, killing at least 31 people and injuring 56. Israel’s legal team accused South Africa of being disconnected from reality at the defense hearing before the International Court of Justice. FIFA President Gianni Infantino said he will seek legal advice regarding a Palestinian request to suspend Israel’s membership as a result of the ongoing genocidal war on Gaza. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,303 Palestinians have been killed, and 79,261 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Friday, May 17, 5:00 pm (GMT +2)

UN EXPERTS ON HUMAN RIGHTS: We regret that countries have not resumed funding UNRWA.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in the Upper Galilee and the southern Golan. An Israeli raid on the town of Kafr Kila in southern Lebanon.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters targeted a command and control center for the Israeli occupation army in the Zalata area, east of Rafah, with a barrage of mortar shells.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters were able to snipe an Israeli soldier east of the city of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and a number of wounded were killed as a result of an Israeli drone bombing that targeted a group of Palestinians in the Al-Zuhur neighborhood, north of Rafah.

ISRAELI ARMY: A Skyraider drone landed in the Majdal Shams area in the Golan due to a technical malfunction.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The Israeli army announces the end of its military operation in the Zaytoun neighborhood in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Friday, May 17, 4:00 pm (GMT +2)

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the Tsnobar logistical base in the occupied Golan with 50 Katyusha rockets.

AL-JAZEERA: The resistance was able to blow up an advanced occupation vehicle next to the post office building near Jabalia Market.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli bombing targeted a house in the Al-Shawt camp in the center of the city of Rafah, leaving two dead and a number of injured.

ISRAELI ARMY: We detected the firing of about 75 rockets from Lebanon.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted an Israeli special force holed up in a building with a TBG shell east of Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was martyred and others were injured in an Israeli artillery shelling that targeted a house in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Friday, May 17, 3:00 pm (GMT +2)

ASSEMBLY OF STATE PARTIES TO ICC: We regret the attempts to undermine the independence of the Court in its investigation into the situation in Palestine.

AL-JAZEERA: 40 missiles were launched from southern Lebanon towards Israeli sites.

US AMBASSADOR TO ISRAEL: We need a plan for the day after the war in Gaza.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: The occupation destroyed all forms of life in Jabaliya camp.

Friday, May 17, 2:00 pm (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation artillery continues its violent shelling of the Tal al-Zaatar area in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli raid had occurred on the vicinity of the town of Yaron in southern Lebanon, while Al Jazeera’s correspondent reported that sirens sounded in 10 Israeli towns in the central sector of the border with Lebanon.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters infiltrated behind the occupation lines east of the Jabalia camp and targeted an Israeli tank and troop carrier, and blew up a tunnel opening.

HAARETZ: Gallant warns against forming a military government in Gaza.

SOUTH AFRICA: We brought the case because we believe genocide is occurring in Gaza. We submitted our request to the court not because we are allies of Hamas, but to enforce international law.

Friday, May 17, 1:00 pm (GMT +2)

ICJ: Before the conclusion of the session of the International Court of Justice, the court posed a question to the Israeli delegation about the humanitarian conditions in the so-called “evacuation zones” declared in Gaza, to which the Israeli army asked the residents of Rafah to move.

AL-JAZEERA: A demonstrator interrupted the Israeli delegation’s pleading before the International Court of Justice when Tamar Kaplan Turgeman, the principal deputy legal advisor to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was speaking, and shouted, “You are liars.”

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We were able to cut off the Israeli army’s supply line east of the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip, amid continuing battles and bombing in the area.

MAARIV: The cabinet meeting witnessed a sharp confrontation between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, against the backdrop of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Two missiles were fired from the locations of the occupation forces’ incursion into the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip towards the cover settlements, adding that sirens sounded in Sderot and its vicinity.

AL-JAZEERA: Israel claimed at ICJ hearing that it did not close the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings, nor cut off medical, food and fuel supplies to the Strip.

SMOTRICH: Full Israeli military control over Gaza is what will guarantee victory and security for the residents of the Gaza Strip and for Israel.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces destroyed dozens of homes in the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip, stressing that the bodies of dozens of martyrs are scattered in the streets of the camp and cannot be reached due to the continued bombing.

ISRAELI REPRESENTATIVE AT ICJ: “South Africa exploits the Genocide Convention and presents a complex reading of international law according to which any armed conflict can be brought to court,” and stated that “armed conflict is not synonymous with genocide,” as he put it.

Friday, May 17, 12:00 pm (GMT +2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli aircraft carried out raids on the El Geneina neighborhood, while Israeli artillery targeted the Brazil neighborhood in the city of Rafah.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army acknowledged that a soldier from the engineering unit was seriously injured in battles in the northern Gaza Strip.

ICJ: The Israeli delegation to the International Court of Justice said at the start of the defense session for Israel – on the second day of the sessions – that the case brought by South Africa is “completely divorced from the truth and the current circumstances.”

SOUTH AFRICAN JUSTICE MINISTER: The genocide case against Israel by international justice has increased support for Palestine.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 35,303 Palestinians have been killed, and 79,261 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LEBANESE NEWS AGENCY: A Lebanese man was killed and two others were injured in the Israeli raid on the town of Najariya in Sidon district, southern Lebanon.

Friday, May 17, 11:00 am (GMT +2)

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: If Israel decided to impose military rule in Gaza after the war, this would require withdrawing forces from the northern front and the West Bank. The cost of Tel Aviv’s military control over Gaza is estimated at $5.4 billion annually, stressing that this will plunge Israel into a financial crisis and create a crisis in its general budget.

UNRWA: 630,000 Palestinians have been forced to flee Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, since the start of the Israeli attack on the city on May 7, amid continued bombing.

Friday, May 17, 10:00 am (GMT +2)

LEBANESE NEWS AGENCY: Israeli artillery opened fire towards the vicinity of the town of Aita al-Shaab in the south of the country in the early morning hours.

US CENTRAL COMMAND: The first shipments of humanitarian aid were heading to the beach via the temporary pier in Gaza, stressing that US forces had not landed on the shore of the Strip.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed with mortar shells a gathering of occupation vehicles and a foot force near the Al-Daghal factory on Jabal Al-Kashif, east of Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We bombed the occupation forces stationed inside the Rafah land crossing, southeast of the city of Rafah, with mortar shells.

Friday, May 17, 09:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces intensified their firing, coinciding with the expansion of their incursion into the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip, adding that the Israeli vehicles advancing to the entrance to Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip continue to besiege the shelter centers.

Friday, May 17, 08:00 am (GMT +2)

FIFA PRESIDENT: FIFA President Gianni Infantino said he will seek legal advice regarding a Palestinian request to suspend Israel’s membership as a result of the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip.

GERMAN NEWS AGENCY: Foreign ministers of 13 countries – including the G7, with ehe exclusion of the United States – demanded in a letter addressed to their Israeli counterpart, Yisrael Katz, the provision of more aid to the Palestinian people, warning Israel against attacking Rafah.

AL-JAZEERA: Violent and continuous Israeli artillery shelling targeted several areas in the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

Friday, May 17, 07:00 am (GMT +2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army said that it intercepted a drone launched from Lebanon over the sea, while another exploded in the Gatun area in the Western Galilee.

CHANNEL 12: Hezbollah launched several drones towards the Nahariya area in the Upper Galilee, northern Israel.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli bombing renewed on various areas of the Gaza Strip, while battles continued in the Jabaliya camp, north of the Strip.

Friday, May 17, 06:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in more than 15 locations in the Upper Galilee, northern Israel, for fear of a drone infiltration.

Friday, May 17, 05:00 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli fighters target a house for the Al-Talbani family in Al-Shati camp.

AL-JAZEERA: Employees of Congress demonstrated in front of its headquarters against the House of Representatives’ approval of the law supporting security assistance to Israel.

Friday, May 17, 03:00 am (GMT +2)

LLOYD AUSTIN: The US Secretary of Defense stresses the necessity of protecting civilians before any operation in Rafah.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A number of people were martyred and others were injured following an Israeli occupation raid that targeted Al-Jaouni School in the Nuseirat camp.

Friday, May 17, 01:30 am (GMT +2)

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We targeted a vital target in Eilat using drones.

AL-JAZEERA: The Belgian University of Ghent decided to stop dealing with three Israeli research centers.

US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES: The US House of Representatives approved a bill prohibiting the US administration from withholding, stopping, or canceling security aid to Israel.

