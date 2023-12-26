GAZA LIVE BLOG: Resistance Kills More Soldiers | Israel Bombs Vicinity of Khan Yunis Hospital | Khalida Jarrar Arrested | Israeli Divisions Grow – DAY 81

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army admitted to the killing of more officers and soldiers at the hands of Palestinian Resistance in Gaza. Israeli strikes continued to target Palestinian homes and residential infrastructure, including the vicinity of the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis. In the West Bank, Israeli occupation soldiers arrested respected Palestinian leader and activist, Khalida Jarrar from her home in Ramallah. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 20,674 Palestinians have been killed, and 54,536 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

LATEST UPDATES:

Tuesday, December 26, 4:20 pm (GMT+3)

AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed and others were wounded in an Israeli bombing of a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI GOVERNMENT SPOKESMAN: Hezbollah must be removed from the borders in accordance with International Resolution No. 1701.

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian woman was killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombing on a house west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian woman was killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombing on a house west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/BCSVfgmrRV pic.twitter.com/bncI9PGBei — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 26, 2023

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We were able to target five Israeli military vehicles in the advance axes in Jabaliya al-Balad, north of the Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Communications were cut off from Gaza for the sixth time.

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: 300 doctors and paramedics have been killed by Israeli army fire since the start of the war on the Strip.

Tuesday, December 26, 3:30 pm (GMT+3)

ISRAELI MEDIA: Families of Israelis detained in Gaza call for demonstrations.

HEZBOLLAH: The Lebanese Resistance movement carried out new attacks on Israeli military sites off southern Lebanon, confirming that they killed and wounded Israeli soldiers.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces carried out a violent artillery bombardment near the Saad bin Abi Waqqas Mosque in Jabaliya, north of the Gaza Strip, resulting in dead and wounded.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces carried out a violent artillery bombardment near the Saad bin Abi Waqqas Mosque in Jabaliya, north of the Gaza Strip, resulting in dead and wounded. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/BCSVfgmrRV pic.twitter.com/L2n2Hbhncb — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 26, 2023

BRITISH MARITIME TRADE AUTHORITY: The Authority said it received a report of an incident near a ship about 60 nautical miles from Hodeidah, western Yemen.

Tuesday, December 26, 2:30 pm (GMT+3)

AL-JAZEERA: Two civilians were injured after an Israeli march targeted their car in the town of Toulin, south of Lebanon.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY:

20,915 Palestinians have been killed, and 54,918 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Israeli forces committed 18 massacres, claiming 241 martyrs and 382 injuries during the past 24 hours.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 20,915 Palestinians have been killed, and 54,918 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Israeli forces committed 18 massacres, claiming 241 martyrs and 382 injuries during the past 24 hours. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:… pic.twitter.com/wHVZSi4rf0 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 26, 2023

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in Ashkelon and the northern Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Communications and Internet outage in the city of Khan Yunis.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted an occupation gathering near the Duviv Barracks.

REUTERS: Explosions sounded in the sky of the Egyptian city of Dahab.

Tuesday, December 26, 1:10 pm (GMT+3)

ISRAELI ARMY: 43 soldiers were injured in battles with the resistance in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We blew up a tunnel opening in an Israeli force of eight soldiers.

ISRAELI DEFENSE MINISTER GALANT: Since the beginning of the war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, Israel has been attacked on seven fronts. Gallant added that the occupation army worked against six of the seven fronts he talked about.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli military helicopters transporting wounded soldiers from Gaza landed at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli military helicopters transporting wounded soldiers from Gaza landed at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/BCSVfgmrRV pic.twitter.com/3f5KEcO2rE — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 26, 2023

ISRAELI CHANNEL 14: An Israeli was injured when an anti-tank missile fell in the Admit settlement in the Western Galilee, near the Lebanese border.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced the death of one of its soldiers as a result of serious wounds he sustained a few days ago on the border with Lebanon.

Tuesday, December 26, 12:00 pm (GMT+3)

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper revealed the death of an Israeli soldier and the infection of 10 others with a fungal disease inside the Gaza Strip.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Two Israeli military vehicles were targeted with RPG shells in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City.

ISRAELI CHANNEL 7: Former Israeli Chief of Staff Dan Halutz said that Israel lost the war against Hamas 81 days after it began, without achieving its declared goals.

ISRAELI CHANNEL 7: Former Israeli Chief of Staff Dan Halutz said that Israel lost the war against Hamas 81 days after it began, without achieving its declared goals. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/BCSVfgmrRV pic.twitter.com/HqFGkT2El5 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 11:00 am (GMT+3)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted the eastern and northern areas of Gaza City, as fierce clashes continued between the Resistance and the occupation army on a number of axes.

AL-JAZEERA: Six missiles were fired toward the Israeli Zibdin barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms.

Tuesday, December 26, 10:00 am (GMT+3)

PALESTINE RED CRESCENT SOCIETY: An Israeli artillery shelling targeted the society’s headquarters in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

PALESTINE RED CRESCENT SOCIETY: An Israeli artillery shelling targeted the society's headquarters in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern #Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/BCSVfgmrRV pic.twitter.com/GW4bjVHgbJ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 26, 2023

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army admitted that two of its soldiers were killed last month in an “erroneous” bombing that targeted a building in the Gaza Strip.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted two tanks and an Israeli troop carrier in the Bureij camp.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We are engaged in fierce clashes east and north of Khan Yunis.

ISRAELI ARMY: Our force targeted 100 sites in the southern Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours.

ISRAELI ARMY: Our force targeted 100 sites in the southern Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/BCSVfgmrRV pic.twitter.com/jm6EI8v8E1 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 09:00 am (GMT+3)

IRANIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY: The Ministry confirmed – in a statement – that Israel “will pay the price for the terrorist crime it carried out in the assassination of a Revolutionary Guard commander.” The statement added that this “crime” will be responded to at the appropriate time and place.

IRANIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY: The Ministry confirmed – in a statement – that Israel "will pay the price for the terrorist crime it carried out in the assassination of a Revolutionary Guard commander." The statement added that this "crime" will be responded to at the appropriate… pic.twitter.com/NiAPuRW5of — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 26, 2023

US MEDIA: Protesters demonstrated in front of the homes of US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, in Washington, DC, to denounce their support for the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Five Palestinians were killed and a number of injured in Israeli raids on two homes in Khan Yunis and Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Washington rejected Tel Aviv’s request to obtain Apache helicopters.

Tuesday, December 26, 08:00 am (GMT+3)

BRITISH MARITIME TRADE AUTHORITY: Report of a new maritime accident west of Hodeidah in Yemen.

Tuesday, December 26, 06:30 am (GMT+3)

ISRAELI ARMY: An officer and a soldier were killed in overnight fighting in the southern Gaza Strip.

Al-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces arrested the liberated prisoner Khalida Jarrar from her home in the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

(The Palestine Chronicle)