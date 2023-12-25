Hundreds Killed, Wounded in New Israeli Massacres across Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The courtyard of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza is crowded with bodies after the intense Israeli raids on the area.

Israeli forces continued their raids and bombardment on several areas in the Strip, mainly in central and southern Gaza, killing and injuring scores of Palestinians, the majority of whom were women and children.

Israeli raids were renewed on several areas in the central and southern Gaza Strip, following massacres in the Al-Maghazi and Al-Bureij camps in the central Gaza Strip, which claimed the lives of about 95 civilians, as Israeli warplanes and artillery bombed an entire residential square.

Massacres in Central Gaza

The courtyard of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, is crowded with bodies awaiting to be buried, after the intense Israeli raids on the area.

The Medical Director of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, Dr. Khalil al-Dakran said on Monday that the hospital is full of wounded and martyrs, and a large number of injured people are piled up on the ground.

Dr. al-Dakran added that the hospital can barely deal with the wounded, due the lack of medicines and medical equipment.

⚠️ Graphic content: AL-JAZEERA: The death toll resulting from the Israeli bombing of central Gaza has risen to 95 since Sunday night. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/fUNgoPlf2f pic.twitter.com/Srf1dpHsmF — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 25, 2023

The intensive care units are completely full, and there are no available artificial respirators.

“We need medicines, medical teams, and field hospitals,” he said. “This siege is a death sentence for the wounded.”

Dr. al-Dakran noted that infectious diseases began to spread among the displaced people sheltering in the hospital’s courtyards to escape the Israeli bombing.

In addition, the occupation artillery bombed agricultural land near the entrance to the town of Al-Zawaida in the central Gaza Strip, and also bombed the vicinity of Abu Helou schools in Al-Bureij, coinciding with the firing of smoke bombs in the area.

Israeli warplanes also targeted agricultural land at the entrance to the Nuseirat refugee camp, in central Gaza.

⚠️AL-AQSA MARTYRS HOSPITAL SPOKESMAN: A large number of martyrs and wounded are still under the rubble. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/fUNgoPlf2f pic.twitter.com/YjSCrpZkIA — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 25, 2023

Northern and Southern Gaza

Eyewitnesses said that Israeli artillery bombed the town of Jabaliya, causing fires to break out in several locations.

Moreover, Israeli warplanes launched a series of raids on the Khan Yunis area, in southern Gaza, specifically in the eastern region.

At dawn today, 23 Palestinians were killed and others were injured, after the Israeli warplanes bombed two homes in the Ma’an area, east of Khan Yunis.

AL-JAZEERA: A large number of the dead piling up in the yard of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. Israeli bombardment of central Gaza has killed and wounded hundreds. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/fUNgoPlf2f pic.twitter.com/PN9NI69Fib — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 25, 2023

The Red Crescent Society in Gaza reported that there were more than 8,000 reports of missing persons under the rubble in various areas of the Strip.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 20,424 Palestinians have been killed, and 54,036 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, WAFA)