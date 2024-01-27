Scores of Palestinians Killed as Israel Continues to Commit Massacres in Gaza

Israeli massacres continue even after the ICJ ruling. (Photo: via Eye on Palestine)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Scores of Palestinian civilians, including women and children, were killed and many others wounded over the last 24 hours by Israeli strikes across Gaza.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that a number of dead bodies and wounded individuals arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, following intense Israeli airstrikes targeting several homes in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Earlier on Saturday, two people were killed and others were wounded when Israeli fighter jets struck a house in the Al-Geneina neighborhood, east of Rafah, in southern Gaza.

Additionally, at least 28 civilians were killed and others were injured as a result of the ongoing Israeli shelling of the city of Khan Yunis, also in southern Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 26,083 Palestinians have been killed, and 64,487 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. 

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, WAFA)

Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

