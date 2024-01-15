GAZA LIVE BLOG: Deir Al-Balah Under Attack | Eisenkot: We Are Lying to Ourselves | Ansarallah Fires at US Aircraft Carrier | ‘Majority of Hamas Leaders, Fighters Alive’ – DAY 101

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli War Council minister, Gadi Eisenkot has said that Israel is lying to itself and it is time for a ‘grand deal’ to end the war and bring prisoners back. This is only one of many elements of pressure placed on Netanyahu to abandon his losing war on Gaza, which, at its 101st day failed to achieve any of Israel’s objectives. This failure is a direct out of Palestinian Resistance on the ground. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 23,968 Palestinians have been killed, and 60,582 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

LATEST UPDATES

Monday, January 15, 10:30 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Huge explosions rocked the Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip, amid clashes with heavy machine guns.

PRCS: The situation is very catastrophic due to the cold and displacement.

ISRAEL HAYOM: National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said that Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s attempt to reduce the police budget was “irresponsible.”

Monday, January 15, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Communications and Internet services in the Gaza Strip continue to be cut off for the fourth day in a row.

WASHINGTON POST (quoting US officials): The two American soldiers missing in the Gulf of Aden since last Thursday were participating in an operation to search for an arms shipment heading to Yemen.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 33 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured as a result of the Israeli bombing of homes in Gaza City at dawn today.

Five people were killed while trying to get flour that entered the north of Gaza for hundreds of thousands of people there.

Monday, January 15, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: On Sunday, the British police arrested 6 members of the “Palestinian Action” group in the United Kingdom on suspicion that they intended to disrupt the London Stock Exchange in protest against “arms trade” with Israel.

INTERNATIONAL UNION OF MUSLIM SCHOLARS: The International Union of Muslim Scholars announced the formation of a delegation to coordinate with Egypt in order to enter the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing.

Monday, January 15, 07:10 am (GMT+2)

SOCIAL MEDIA: Colombian President Gustavo Pietro said that “the massive massacre committed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against the people of Gaza was carried out by direct bombardment.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)