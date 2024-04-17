GAZA LIVE BLOG: New Massacres in Gaza | Northern Front Escalates | Israel: No Decision on Iran Response – Day 194

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces carried out new massacres in the Gaza Strip, killing and wounding scores of Palestinians, including children. The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah targeted several Israeli sites and gathering of soldiers as the situation in the northern front escalated. As Israel said it has not yet taken a decision to respond to Iran, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron called on the G7 to impose new sanctions on Tehran. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 33,899 Palestinians have been killed, and 76,664 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Click here for the previous blogs.

LATEST UPDATES

Wednesday, April 17, 4:15 pm (GMT+2)

NETANYAHU’S OFFICE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected what he described as “allegations” of famine in Gaza during his meeting with the foreign ministers of Britain and Germany.

ISRAELI ARMY: We Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected what he described as “allegations” of famine in Gaza during his meeting with the foreign ministers of Britain and Germany.

ISRAELI MEDIA: The number of Israeli injured as a result of rockets falling in the town of Arab Al-Aramsha in Galilee has risen to 18.

ISRAELI MEDIA: The number of Israeli injured as a result of rockets falling in the town of Arab Al-Aramsha in Galilee has risen to 18. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/kM53GWAOQY pic.twitter.com/gaqM6A9FdF — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 17, 2024

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation aircraft destroyed residential towers in the New Camp area in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip.

Wednesday, April 17, 3:15 pm (GMT+2)

HEBREW UNIVERSITY POLL: 74 percent of Israelis oppose an attack on Iran if it would undermine the American security alliance.

GERMAN FM: Annalena Baerbock said that she made clear in talks in Israel that any escalation in the region would raise the spiral of violence to unprecedented levels.

NETANYAHU: We appreciate the advice of our friends, but we will make our own decision.

Wednesday, April 17, 2:20 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: The number of Israelis injured as a result of the bombing on Arab Al-Aramsha rose to 13, including 4 in serious condition.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army carried out two raids on the vicinity of the towns of Yarin and Naqoura in southern Lebanon.

ISRAELI MEDIA: The number of Israelis injured as a result of the bombing on Arab Al-Aramsha rose to 13, including 4 in serious condition. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/kM53GWAh1q pic.twitter.com/6gYj0SPECp — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 17, 2024

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: the Israeli occupation forces blew up a residential square north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

HEZBOLLAH: We carried out an attack with missiles and drones on the headquarters of the new military reconnaissance company in Arab Al-Aramsha, Western Galilee.

Wednesday, April 17, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICE: Five people were injured due to a missile falling on a building in the town of Arab Al-Aramsha in the Western Galilee.

CHANNEL 13: 5 people were injured due to a missile falling on a building in the town of Arab Al-Aramsha in the Western Galilee.

LIKUD MK: Likud MK Tali Gottlieb called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reject President Joe Biden’s request not to attack Iran.

ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICE: Eight people were injured due to a missile falling on a building in the town of Arab Al-Aramsha in the Western Galilee. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/kM53GWAh1q pic.twitter.com/xOJNXeM686 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 17, 2024

THE GUARDIAN: The Israeli government accelerated settlement construction in Jerusalem.

Wednesday, April 17, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The Israeli occupation has arrested more than 5,000 Palestinians from the Gaza Strip since October 7.

TOP HAMAS OFFICIAL:

We presented a vision for the deal based on the mediators’ paper, including Washington, based on the second Paris Paper.

With the occupation’s rejection of this paper, Washington backed down and presented a paper that fully adopted the Israeli position.

Wednesday, April 17, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 33,899 Palestinians have been killed, and 76,664 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 33,899 Palestinians have been killed, and 76,664 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/kM53GWAh1q pic.twitter.com/PjEAIARg2L — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 17, 2024

WALLA: Israel records 60 disabled people every day due to the war.

BRITISH FOREIGN SECRETARY: We want to see coordinated sanctions against Iran and the G7 must send a clear and unambiguous message to Tehran.

HAMAS: Israel is committing the most heinous crimes against our prisoners.

Wednesday, April 17, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation army vehicles withdrew from Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip after an incursion that lasted more than 36 hours, during which they besieged refugee shelters, arrested a number of them, and abused the residents.

COMMANDER OF IRANIAN ARMY: We are ready for confrontation with Israel at all levels.

IRANIAN ARMY COMMANDER: The destroyer Jamaran accompanies our commercial ships in the Red Sea in the light of current tensions.

AL-JAZEERA: Six Palestinians were killed as a result of the occupation bombing of a gathering of Palestinians in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, north of Gaza City.

Wednesday, April 17, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters targeted a new deployment of Israeli occupation army soldiers south of the Pranit barracks with rocket weapons and artillery shells.

Hezbollah published footage of its operation targeting the Israeli Iron Dome platform in the settlement of Kfar Blum in northern Israel. Text Translation: 0:06 – The Iron Dome

– The Iron Dome is a system for intercepting short and medium-range projectiles and drones.

-… pic.twitter.com/Tb2kWHHoAa — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 17, 2024

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Seven Palestinians, including children, were killed as a result of the Israeli occupation forces’ bombing of a home for the Abu al-Hinud family in the Yabna camp in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

SHAS LEADER, ARYEH DERI (to Jerusalem Post): No Haredi Israelis will be recruited into the ranks of the Israeli army.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli aircraft launched an air strike targeting a pharmaceutical factory east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Seven Palestinians, including children, were killed as a result of the Israeli occupation forces’ bombing of a home for the Abu al-Hinud family in the Yabna camp in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/kM53GWAh1q pic.twitter.com/BKUi9Ieox0 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 17, 2024

IRANIAN PRESIDENT EBRAHIM RAISI: We will respond strongly and decisively to any Israeli move against us.

Wednesday, April 17, 08:20 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens are sounding in several towns in Israel’s western Galilee.

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters targeted a new deployment of Israeli occupation army soldiers south of the Barranit barracks with rockets and artillery shells.

(The Palestine Chronicle)