Scores of Palestinian Civilians Dead and Wounded in Indiscriminate Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza

December 22, 2023 Blog, News
Gaza reels under new massacres carried out by the Israeli army. (Photo: via Eye on Palestine)

As the Israeli genocidal war enters its 77th day, Israeli occupation forces carried out new massacres across all areas of the Gaza Strip.

In Khan Yunis, south of Gaza, six civilians were killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a residential building, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The bodies of victims and dozens of wounded were rushed to the Nasser Hospital following the deadly Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling.

In the Nuseirat refugee camp, in central Gaza, Israeli airstrikes resulted in more casualties and injuries,

In the northern Gaza Strip, a child was killed and others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a house sheltering displaced persons in the Jabaliya refugee camp.

Meanwhile, rescue and ambulance teams retrieved the bodies of nine Palestinians, including a mother and her five daughters, following the bombardment of their home in the city of Jabaliya. 

The death toll in the town and its camp rose to approximately 30 victims and dozens of wounded over the last 24 hours.

In Rafah, south of Gaza, eight Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting two residential houses. 

Three of them lost their lives in a house belonging to the Daheir family west of Rafah. All casualties were transported to the Kuwait Hospital in Rafah.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported receiving numerous calls regarding the shelling of a house in the Nazzala area of Jabaliya, northern Gaza, where rescue and ambulance teams struggled to reach the area due to the intensity of the Israeli attacks.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 20,050 Palestinians have been killed, and 53,320 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, WAFA)

