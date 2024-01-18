Palestinian Civilians Killed, Injured in New Israeli Massacres across the Strip

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Scores of Palestinian civilians were killed in the Israeli relentless bombing of the southern, central and northern Gaza Strip.

At least 19 Palestinians, mostly children and women, were killed, and others were injured on Wednesday night, in an Israeli airstrike on a house in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Local sources said that Israeli warplanes targeted a house belonging to the al-Zamili family, east of Rafah, resulting in the death of 19 people.

Israeli occupation warplanes carried out more strikes on Khan Yunis, in the southern Strip, especially in the vicinities of the Qizan Al-Najjar and Batn Al-Sameen areas. They also shelled a new residential square in the center of the city.

In Rafah City, in the south, the Israeli jets targeted a group of civilians, resulting in the killing of two Palestinians and the wounding of others.

Rescue teams and ambulance crews recovered several bodies and wounded people from under the rubble of the El-Hout family home, which was targeted by the occupation strikes in the Shaboura refugee camp, south of the city of Rafah.

Additionally, Israeli warplanes shelled the refugee camps of al-Maghazi and Bureij, in the central Strip. A video circulating online showed the level of destruction caused by the occupation forces in the Bureij camp following their partial withdrawal.

In Deir al-Balah, the occupation jets targeted a group of citizens in the vicinity of Abu Hosni Street, killing at least three people and injuring several others.

Earlier, scores of civilians were killed and wounded in Israeli airstrikes targeting homes in the Nafaq area of Gaza City.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli warplanes targeted the homes belonging to the al-Sharafi, Shama’a, and al-Harazin families, resulting in scores of casualties.

The occupation warplanes also launched several strikes on the town and refugee camp of Jabaliya, north of the Strip.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 24,448 Palestinians have been killed, and 61,504 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, WAFA)