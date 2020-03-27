Gaza Medical Facilities Gear up for Coronavirus Outbreak

Gaza’s medical facilities have switched their focus from protest casualties to the coronavirus pandemic.

With nine coronavirus cases already confirmed in the Gaza Strip, hospitals that were once overwhelmed by gunshot wounds and amputations are now gearing up for a very different challenge in a densely populated, coastal enclave of two million Palestinians, many living in refugee camps.

Our editor-in-chief Ramzy Baroud discusses Coronavirus in Palestine, Palestinian prisoners, and Israel's unity government. Posted by The Palestine Chronicle on Thursday, March 26, 2020

A new quarantine center has been set up in Rafah, near the border with Egypt, and 42-square-metre (452-square-feet) tents, donated by the World Health Organization (WHO) that once served as trauma stabilization points, have been moved to tackle the new threat.

WHO’s head of the office for the occupied Palestinian territories, Gerald Rockenschaub, toured the new Rafah facilities last week as his team delivered lab-testing supplies and personal protective equipment.

Gaza medical officials say 215 Palestinians were killed in the two years of border protests, with another 8,000 suffering gunshot wounds, 88 percent to the limbs.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)