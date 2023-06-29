German Court Rules in Favor of Palestinian Journalist Dismissed by Deutsche Welle

A court in Germany ruled on Tuesday that the dismissal of a Palestinian journalist by German broadcaster Deutsche Welle for alleged expression of anti-Semitic and anti-Israel views was invalid, The New Arab reported.

The Berlin Labour Court said in a statement released Thursday that DW’s dismissal of Farah Maraqa last year was “not binding” and that a staff council hearing to determine whether or not she be dismissed “was not carried out properly”.

German Court Rules in Favor of Palestinian Reporter Fired from DW

The posts in question predated Maraqa’s joining the German broadcaster as a freelancer in 2017 and as a contracted member of staff in 2021, meaning there was “no breach of duty under the employment contract”, the court said.

Maraqa said in a tweet reacting to the verdict on Wednesday that she was “speechless, overwhelmed, and grateful”.

(The New Arab)