German Palestinian Deported from Israel, Held at Airport for 32 Hours (VIDEO)

A German national of Palestinian origin was deported from the Ben-Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv after being threatened and humiliated, Israeli media reported on Friday.

Cinin Abuzeed, 19, posted a testimony on social media, stating that Israeli security personnel called her a “filthy Palestinian,” and threatened to cuff her and use tear gas, according to Haaretz.

Abuzeed said on Instagram that she went to Israel on April 17 to visit her family and that, upon arrival, she was taken to a separate area, where Muslims and visitors of Arab descent are held.

According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, “After three hours of waiting, Abuzeed was taken to a separate room, asked for the addresses, telephone numbers, and Palestinian ID numbers of her relatives.”

Abuzeed wrote on Instagram that an Israeli security officer asked her to take her fingerprints and handed her a deportation form “for the prevention of illegal immigration”.

“When I asked why would I sign when I’m a German citizen, he said that I’m not a German and that I’m nothing but a filthy Palestinian,” Abuzeed added.

Abuzeed added a picture of the deportation form and a video in which she tries to explain that she is a German citizen and she holds a German passport. However, according to Abuzeed’s testimony, the Israeli officer “got up, grabbed my shoulder, and threatened me with handcuffs and teargas.”

Abuzeed added that the Israeli security officer told her that she was a refugee and that he could do “whatever he wanted.”

Abuzeed also said that she spoke to friends and family in an attempt to get them to intercede with the German foreign affairs ministry but to no avail.

Following the posting of the video, German Ambassador to Israel Steffen Seiber tweeted “Cinin’s treatment is bad and unacceptable,” adding that he will raise the matter in a meeting with Israeli authorities.

According to Haaretz, Israeli authorities claimed that Abuzeed “was denied entry because she arrived at Ben-Gurion Airport without the legally required permission from COGAT,” adding that “during the interview the passenger was hyperbolic, spoke shamefully to the border controllers and refused to leave the interview room.”

