Israeli Occupation Forces Injure Six Palestinians in Kafr Qaddum

At least six Palestinians were injured by Israeli occupation forces on Friday during the weekly protest against Israeli settlement construction in the village of Kafr Qaddum, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that Israeli soldiers attacked the protesters with rubber-coated rounds and tear gas canisters, injuring six of them and causing many cases of suffocation from gas inhalation.

What does it mean for a Palestinian to work in an illegal Israeli settlement? How business and European Financial Institutions are supporting illegal Israeli settlements? How can your trade union organise a successful divestment campaign? Join our webinarhttps://t.co/Nri7xKqIBS pic.twitter.com/SZPnqFuD23 — ETUN PALESTINE (@EtunPalestine) January 12, 2022

Some of the injured protesters were treated at the scene while others were moved to the hospital for treatment.

For years, villagers from Kafr Qaddum and neighboring villages have been protesting every Friday against illegal Jewish settlements.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)