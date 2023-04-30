West Bank City of Jericho Remains under Israeli Siege for Ninth Day in a Row

April 30, 2023 Blog, News, Slider
The ancient city of Jericho remains under a suffocating Israeli military siege. (Photo: via WAFA)

For the ninth day in a row, the ancient city of Jericho, in the occupied West Bank, remains under a suffocating Israeli military siege, with checkpoints stifling Palestinian traffic at all the entrances to the city, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Temporary military checkpoints have been set up by the Israeli occupation army at all the main entrances to Jericho since last week, resulting in traffic jams and unusually long queues of vehicles as soldiers thoroughly inspect drivers’ and commuters’ identity cards and their belongings.

Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Young Palestinian Man near Jericho

Jericho and the adjacent Aqabat Jabr refugee camp were the scenes of repeated Israeli military assaults since early February, including a bloody army attack on the refugee camp on February 6, which left five Palestinians killed.

At this time of the year, the city usually welcomes dozens of thousands of Palestinians from the West Bank and the 1948-occupied territories, who visit the city, considered a tourist destination, to spend their vacation time.

(WAFA, PC)

