German Police Open Investigation into ’50 Holocausts’ Abbas Remarks

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. (Photo: Kremlin, via Wikimedia Commons)

Berlin police have opened an investigation into Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas for stating that the Israeli occupation has committed “50 Holocausts” against Palestinians, news agencies reported on Friday.

German daily Bild reported that Abbas was being investigated for possible incitement to hatred after receiving a formal criminal complaint. Berlin police confirmed the report.

In Germany, downplaying the Holocaust is a criminal offense, but opening a preliminary inquiry does not automatically entail a full investigation.

During a news conference held in Berlin alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Abbas said that Israeli committed “50 Holocausts” against Palestinians, referring to the ongoing Israeli crimes and massacres since 1948.

His remarks sparked outrage in Germany and Israel as he was accused of downplaying the Holocaust, pushing him to explain his remarks.

Germany confirmed that Abbas, as a representative of the PA, would have immunity from prosecution because he was visiting the country in an official capacity.

Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

