Gladiator II Filmmakers Slammed for Cutting Role of Palestinian-Egyptian Actress

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Social media users have criticized the makers of the soon-to-be-released film Gladiator II for removing all scenes of Palestinian-Egyptian actress May Calamawy, who was expected to have a major role.

The film premiered on Thursday, and many were surprised that Calamawy, once touted as a lead, appeared only briefly in background shots without dialogue, reported the Middle East Monitor (MEMO).

Looking forward to #GladiatorII BUT Paramount has some explaining to do because how did Egyptian-Palestinian actress May Calamawy go from a crucial co-lead role (May 2023) to no character poster & no lines in the trailers ? This better not be another Melissa Barrera situation. https://t.co/bZn5q2rpp8 pic.twitter.com/lEwMmXu7xU — Phantom (@effoff1988) September 24, 2024

Director Ridley Scott was said to have conducted “a thorough search” before casting Calamawy, raising expectations of a significant role, the report said.

The decision to cut Calamawy has sparked debate online, with some suggesting her Palestinian heritage and vocal support for Gaza amid the ongoing genocide could be a factor, while others argue it was due to the film’s length.

May Calamawy’ scenes were entirely cut from GLADIATOR 2, despite initial announcements indicating she would play a major female lead. pic.twitter.com/J6a6otrwQn — A Shot. (@ashotmagazine) November 15, 2024

“Disgusting and outrageous,” someone commented on X, while another commented, “This is so sinister.”

Gladiator II was still in production when Israel’s war on Gaza began in October 2023, with Calamawy sharing pro-Palestine content online at the time.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

Lama Nasser, the niece of Palestine Chronicle editor @RamzyBaroud speaks about the experience and suffering of children in Gaza, especially those in the north. pic.twitter.com/Bi5hRtHodC — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 18, 2024

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 43,922 Palestinians have, to date, been killed, and 103,898 wounded.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Millions Displaced

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, MEMO)