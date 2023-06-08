Grand Mufti Warns of Religious War following Escalation in Israeli Aggression against Al-Aqsa

The Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and the Palestinian Territories, Sheikh Mohammad Hussein, warned on Thursday of a potential religious war if Israel continues its aggression against the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City, the official Palestinan news agency WAFA reported.

Hussein said in a statement that a religious war will affect not only the occupied territories but the entire world and not spare anyone from its fire.

The Mufti appealed to the international community to assume its responsibilities and to intervene urgently to rein in the Israeli occupation authorities.

Hussein also urged the international community to prevent Israel from implementing their plans against Al-Aqsa Mosque and to take actual decisions to ward off the dangers facing the Palestinian holy places.

“The Palestinian people insist on defending Al-Aqsa Mosque, no matter what the sacrifices, and that the occupation will end sooner or later,” the Mufti concluded.

(WAFA, PC)