Journalists among Scores Killed in Latest Israeli Bombing of Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Scores of Palestinians, mostly children and women, were killed and others wounded following the ongoing Israeli shelling and bombing of multiple areas in the Gaza Strip.

The Gaza government media office reported that Palestinian journalist Issam al-Lulu, along with his wife and two sons, were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting the town of Al-Zawayda, in central Gaza.

The office also confirmed the killing of Palestinian journalist Muhammad Atallah in an Israeli bombing targeting the Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City.

EURO-MED MONITOR: Israel continues its violations in Gaza at the same pace following the ICJ's ruling. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/zE0nJ7Lm4f pic.twitter.com/lnYxkmMkgk — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 29, 2024

This brings the total number of journalists who were killed since the beginning of the aggression to 122.

Israeli military forces carried out intense and fierce airstrikes targeting the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City, and the Tal Al-Hawa area, west of the city, killing several people and causing multiple causalities.

According to Al-Jazeera, at least 33 Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a residential building belonging to the Al-Mutwi family west of the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the central Strip.

Meanwhile, Israeli fighter jets bombed a house west of Al-Zawayda, in the central region, killing 14 people and injuring several others.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza reported that Israel committed 38 massacres in the Gaza Strip during the last 48 hours, killing 350 Palestinians.

According to the ministry, 26,422 Palestinians have been killed, and 65,087 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, WAFA)