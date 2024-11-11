Ground Operation in South Lebanon – Israeli Army Approves Expansion

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Meanwhile, Al-Jazeera cited Hezbollah’s media relations officer, Muhammad Afif, who stated that their fighters maintain full control of the situation on the ground.

The Israeli Army Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, approved the expansion of the ground incursion to “new areas” in South Lebanon, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority (KAN) reported on Sunday.

The Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post reported that the expansion of the military maneuvers in South Lebanon could involve “thousands of permanent and reserve soldiers.”

Meanwhile, the UAE daily newspaper The National reported, citing senior Israeli defense officials, that the new plan will permit the army to “deepen its achievements” in Lebanon.

The Lebanese Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib stressed on Sunday in the preparatory ministerial meeting in Riyadh his country’s determination to enforce the deployment of the Lebanese army in South Lebanon, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported.

“Today, more than ever, Lebanon needs the support of the Arab and Islamic worlds and their backing to stop the war of eliminating Lebanon – the country of diversity and coexistence between religions and civilizations,” he was quoted by NNA as saying.

Bou Habib voiced Lebanon’s commitment to the full implantation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.

He outlined Lebanon’s position for a sustainable solution “through the comprehensive and parallel implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701 so that the only legitimate authority south of the Litani River is the authority of the Government of Lebanon.”

‘Facts on the Ground’

“After 45 days of intense fighting, the enemy is still unable to occupy a single village,” Afif was quoted as saying.

He also dismissed reports of a significant decline in Hezbollah’s stockpile as “just a lie,” adding that Israel “will not win the war with airstrikes alone.”

Afif further emphasized that Hezbollah’s relationship with the Lebanese National Army “was and will remain strong,” while Israel is becoming increasingly isolated, as shown by “demonstrations against Israel around the world.”

War on Lebanon

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, 2023, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

Israel escalated its aggression with the cyber-terror attacks on September 17 and 18, which claimed the lives of at least 37 people including children, and injured around 3000 others.

This went hand in hand with a series of assassinations of Hezbollah leaders, including that of the Secretary-General of the resistance party Hassan Nasrallah on September 27.

These developments coincided with unprecedented bombings and airstrikes by Israel’s army on different cities across Lebanon particularly in the south, Bekaa and the southern district of Beirut.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced on November 10 that 3,189 Lebanese were killed and 14,078 were injured since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on Lebanon.

The Lebanese Government Emergency Committee announced on October 29 that the number of shelters has reached 1,100 centers with maximum capacity.

The Head of the committee, Minister of Environment Nasser Yassin revealed that the total number of displaced people exceeds 1.2 million.

According to the committee, 355,910 Syrian nationals and 167,295 Lebanese nationals crossed into Syria from September 23 to October 29.

(PC, NNA)