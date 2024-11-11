Israel to Its Citizens: Avoid Cultural, Sporting Events in Europe

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel’s National Security Council warned on Sunday Israelis against attending cultural and sporting events in Europe in fear of incidents similar to those of last week in Amsterdam.

The council reportedly said in a statement that Israelis should “completely avoid games or cultural events involving Israeli participation over the next week.”

According to The Times of Israel, the Israeli council, particularly warned Israelis from attending the UEFA Europe Nations League game between Israel’s national team and France on November 14.

The council, which issues regular travel warnings to Israelis, further advised them to avoid cities like Brussels, Amsterdam, and unnamed “central British cities” due to threats against “Jews and Israelis”, the Israeli paper said.

What Happened in Amsterdam?

Following their football match against Ajax Amsterdam, fans of Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv took to the streets of the Dutch capital chanting racist insults against Arabs and tearing down Palestinian flags around the city.

Anadolu news agency reported that Jazie Veldhuyzen, a senior city councilor in Amsterdam confirmed on Saturday that the “Maccabi hooligans initiated attacks on homes displaying Palestinian flags and targeted pro-Palestinian residents of Amsterdam. That’s when the violence began.”

The Israeli hooligans reportedly arrived in the city center armed and behaving violently.

Local media reported that even on the night before the game, an Arab taxi driver was attacked by mobs amid heightened tensions. Dutch police stated they couldn’t confirm the attackers’ nationalities, and no arrests were made.

In a separate incident, some Israeli supporters were seen climbing onto the first floor of a building to tear down a Palestinian flag. Eyewitnesses reported seeing a police car drive by without intervening in this provocative act.

Genocide Continues

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 43,552 Palestinians have been killed, and 102,765 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Anadolu)