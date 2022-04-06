Haaretz: Ukrainian Delegation in Israel to Buy Weapons

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A Ukrainian delegation went to Israel to buy weapons from private Israeli businesses, following the government’s refusal to provide military assistance to Kyiv, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz revealed on Wednesday.

“The delegation recently discussed ways to conduct arms deals outside official state-to-state channels in a meeting with a former senior Israel Defense Forces officer, who now owns a security consultancy firm,” Haaretz reported.

According to the Israeli newspaper, members of the Ukrainian delegation include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s senior aide Serhiy Shefir and Ukrainian parliamentarian Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk.

The delegation reportedly met last week with Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

Following an initial position of supposed ‘neutrality’, Israel is progressively shifting its attitude towards the Russia-Ukraine conflict, openly condemning Russia for alleged ‘war crimes’ in Ukraine.

On Monday, Israeli Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz visited a field hospital set up by Israel in Ukraine and blasted Russia over the “war crimes it is committing in Ukraine.”

Horowitz’s remarks follow similar comments by the Israeli Foreign Minister, who also condemned Russia’s actions in a Tweet on Sunday.

“It is impossible to remain indifferent in the face of the horrific images from the city of Bucha near Kyiv, from after the Russian army left,” Lapid tweeted, adding that “intentionally harming a civilian population is a war crime and I strongly condemn it.”

