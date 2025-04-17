Hamas Condemns Katz’s Statement on Israel’s Aid Blockade as ‘Pressure Tool’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hamas said it was “regrettable that the statements of Israeli officials regarding aid to Gaza are passing without a stance from the international community.”

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas has condemned the Israeli Defense Minister’s statement that Tel Aviv’s “policy” of blocking humanitarian aid into Gaza was a “main pressure tool” against the group.

Israel Katz’s “statements that his government’s prevention of aid to Gaza is a tool of pressure is a public admission of committing a war crime,” Hamas said in a statement on Thursday.

Israel Admits Blocking All Aid to Gaza as a “Pressure Tool” Israel’s Defense Minister declared Wednesday that “Israel’s policy is clear and no humanitarian aid is about to enter Gaza,” and openly described the aid blockade as a deliberate tactic: “Preventing humanitarian aid to… https://t.co/AEXLlm8tcw — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) April 16, 2025

For over a month now, no humanitarian aid or commercial supplies have been allowed into Gaza, as Israel’s relentless military assault on the enclave continues.

“Israel’s policy is clear and no humanitarian aid is about to enter Gaza, and preventing humanitarian aid to Gaza is one of the main pressure tools that prevents Hamas from using this measure against the population,” Katz said on X on Wednesday, adding “in addition to the other steps that Israel is taking – and it is a shame that there are those who try to mislead.”

Call to International Community

After some Israelis claimed aid was entering Gaza, the defence minister assured them that the policy is still starvation Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz tweeted that his government’s policy is that “no aid will enter”, confirming that this is indeed a tactic being used… pic.twitter.com/RQqHxrWcO6 — MintPress News (@MintPressNews) April 17, 2025

“We reiterate our demand to the international community to act to stop the crime of starvation and the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip,” the movement added.

Hamas also called on the International Criminal Court to prosecute “the Zionist terrorists Katz and (Itamar) Ben-Gvir, the occupation leaders, and hold them accountable for their crimes.”

UNRWA’s Warnings

The UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has warned that more than 2.1 million people in Gaza “are trapped, bombed and starved again, while, at crossing points, food, medicine, fuel and shelter supplies are piling up, and vital equipment is stuck.”

In a statement earlier this month, UNRWA said, “the 25 bakeries supported by the World Food Programme during the ceasefire had to close due to flour and cooking gas shortages.”

It has been nearly seven weeks since the State of Israel banned the entry of humanitarian aid, medical and commercial supplies, food, vaccines for children and fuel into the #Gaza Strip. The siege must be lifted, crossings must re-open for a steady flow of aid, and the… pic.twitter.com/35EQYoqK07 — UNRWA (@UNRWA) April 17, 2025

It also said that “the partially functional health system is overwhelmed.”

Essential medical and trauma supplies “are rapidly running out, threatening to reverse hard-won progress in keeping the health system operational.”

“With the tightened Israeli blockade on Gaza now in its second month, we appeal to world leaders to act – firmly, urgently and decisively – to ensure the basic principles of international humanitarian law are upheld,” the UN agency stressed.

Staggering Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 51,000, wounding more than 116,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Fire rips through tents sheltering displaced Palestinians after an Israeli strike on Khan Younis camp in southern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/JgCOY0TsZg — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 17, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(The Palestine Chronicle)