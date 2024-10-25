Paris Prosecutor Seeks Prison Sentence for French Activist Chanting ‘Intifada’ at a Protest

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

D’Imzalène was arrested on September 24 for calling in a Paris rally on September 8 for an ‘Intifada’.

The Paris prosecutor’s office demanded on Wednesday an eight-month suspended prison sentence for pro-Palestinian activist Elias d’Imzalène, Anadolu news agency reported.

Sources told Anadolu that the French activist appeared in court where he was charged with “public provocation to hatred or violence” for uttering the word “Intifada” during a Paris rally.

The court also requested that he pay a fine of 2,000 euros.

“Are we ready to lead an intifada in Paris?” he reportedly asked the protesters.

He accused United States President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron of being “accomplices of genocide,” according to Anadolu.

France Students in Defiance

France has been home to countless demonstrations in support of Palestine, and despite the French government’s support of Israel since the start of the genocide, a number of French leaders have been vocal in denouncing Israel’s ongoing crimes against the Palestinians.

The leader of La France Insoumise left party, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, voiced on October 5 his support of the Lebanese resistance and urged French students to continue to show solidarity with Palestine and Lebanon, the Lebanese news network Al-Mayadeen reported.

Mélenchon made the comments at a rally in Paris in support of Palestine and Lebanon. He responded to earlier remarks by French Minister of Higher Education Patrick Hetzel, who denounced pro-Palestinian demonstrations at institutions like Sciences Po Paris, saying that they stand against France’s principles of “neutrality and secularism”.

The leftist leader denounced the minister’s remarks while affirming that discussing “geopolitics, including the situation in Gaza, was not an affront to secularism.”

“Talking about geopolitics is not an attack on secularism,” Melenchon stressed.

“I call on students to defy this prohibition and speak freely, because we live in a free country,” he added.

The leftist leader asked students to defy the government by parading the Palestinian flags “wherever possible” to show their solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 42,847 Palestinians have been killed, and 100,544 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Anadolu)