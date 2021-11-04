New US Ambassador to Israel Pledges to Fight BDS

The new US ambassador to Israel has pledged to fight the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, support the so-called Abraham Accords, strengthen bonds with Israel and replenish its Iron Dome missile defense system, Israeli media reported.

Thomas R. Nides was confirmed in the role on Wednesday. He served as deputy US secretary of state for management and resources under Hillary Clinton from 2011 to 2013.

The Senate has confirmed Thomas R. Nides of Minnesota to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to Israel. Nides is the managing director and vice chairman of Morgan Stanley. https://t.co/GGWcmjXOvL — Newsmax (@newsmax) November 4, 2021

Nides was congratulated by Gilad Erdan, the Israeli Ambassador at the UN, who tweeted, “I’m sure that you will further strengthen the special bond between Israel and the US.”

According to the new ambassador, boosting Israel’s Iron Dome system is in America’s national interest. “This is a defensive mechanism,” he said. “It is to stop rockets from raining in on Israel.”

The US #Senate on Wednesday confirmed Thomas R. Nides to serve as the next Ambassador to #Israel.https://t.co/DElhUDyiQi — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) November 4, 2021

The Times of Israel said that Nides played a key role in the Obama administration’s approval of the extension of loan guarantees for Israel worth billions of dollars. He also helped carry out Obama’s policy against Congressional efforts to limit US support for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees (UNWRA) and the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)