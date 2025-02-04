Hamas Delegation Visits Russia to Discuss Latest Developments in Gaza 

A Hamas delegation met with Russian officials in Moscow to discuss Gaza’s ceasefire, humanitarian aid, and ongoing Israeli violations.

A Hamas delegation, headed by Mousa Abu Marzouk, has met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov in Moscow to discuss the latest developments in Gaza and preparations for the second phase of the ceasefire agreement with Israel, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Citing a statement from Hamas, the agency said that the two sides also discussed during the meeting on Monday issues such as the ongoing violations by Israeli forces, including delays in implementing the humanitarian protocol. This included the obstruction of supplies such as tents, prefabricated houses, fuel, and heavy equipment, as well as hindrances to rebuilding hospitals, water wells, and basic infrastructure.

Earlier on Monday, the Gaza government’s media office said in a statement that Israel has been delaying the delivery of shelter and fuel supplies to Gaza.

Russia’s Steadfast Position

During the meeting, Abu Marzouk emphasized the importance of Russia’s role in supporting Palestinian rights and stressed the need to urgently provide all humanitarian aid to Gaza’s residents, as well as Russia’s role in facilitating this process, the report noted.

For his part, Bogdanov, Putin’s special envoy to the Middle East and Africa, reiterated Russia’s steadfast position in supporting Palestinian rights and welcomed the ceasefire agreement, according to the Hamas statement.

He underscored the importance of delivering humanitarian aid without restrictions and rejected any attempts to impose coercive solutions on the Palestinians, it added.

Official Invite

According to another report, Abu Marzouk told the Russian Novosti news agency that the movement’s visit was “at the official invitation of the Russian Foreign Ministry.”

“We have many topics to discuss with the ministry’s leadership. We need Russia to take part in the reconstruction of Gaza. Russia should be present in this process and play its role, which is very important to us,” he added, according to the Middle East Monitor (MEMO).

He expressed expectations that Moscow would provide humanitarian aid to Gaza and actively participate in reconstruction efforts.

Commenting on the agreement reached between Hamas and Israel in Qatar,

Abu Marzouk also said that the ceasefire agreement “was proposed after the UN Security Council resolution, and Hamas approved it, but Israel rejected it on 23 March. Since then, the movement has insisted on implementing the agreement as it was at that time.”

Working with PA

He affirmed that the movement does not oppose working with the Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza and welcomes its presence.

“Our hand is extended now, tomorrow, and always to achieve Palestinian national unity,” the Hamas official reportedly added.

The ceasefire agreement took effect on January 19 and will be implemented in three stages. The first phase, over 42 days, has already seen the release of Israeli captives in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian detainees languishing in Israeli jails, many under administrative detention.

The deal aims to bring a full withdrawal of Israeli troops as well as an end to Israel’s military assault on the enclave.

(PC, Anadolu, MEMO)