Israel Kills 195 Palestinians in 24 Hours in New Gaza Massacres

January 23, 2024 Blog, News
Israel's genocidal war on Gaza continues. (Photo: via Eye on Palestine)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

195 Palestinians were killed and hundreds wounded in 24 hours by the relentless Israeli strikes on Gaza. 

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza reported that the Israeli occupation committed 22 massacres in the Gaza Strip, killing 195 Palestinians and injuring 354 more in the last 24 hours. 

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that there were several casualties among the displaced people following an Israeli airstrike that targeted its headquarters in Khan Yunis.

Israeli air forces renewed their artillery shelling in the vicinity of Nasser Medical Complex.

Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes carried airstrikes targeting the center and east of Khan Yunis.

Israeli fighter jets also bombed the east of the Al-Masdar area in the central Gaza Strip.

Israeli occupation aircraft bombed, with several missiles, the tents hosting displaced Palestinians in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis, resulting in the death and wounding of several civilians and causing multiple casualties.

Moreover, the United Nations confirmed that the Israeli authorities continue to put obstacles to the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. 

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 25,490 Palestinians have been killed, and 63,354 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, WAFA)

