Phase II of Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations – Israel to Send Team to Doha

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel will send a delegation to Qatar this weekend to discuss the next phase of a ceasefire and detainee exchange agreement in Gaza, as Netanyahu extends his US visit for further meetings.

“Israel is preparing for the working-level delegation to leave for Doha at the end of this week in order to discuss technical details related to the continued implementation of the agreement,” a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office indicated.

The announcement followed a meeting between Netanyahu and US special envoy Steve Witkoff and National Security Adviser Michael Waltz in Washington on Monday during which they discussed the next phase of the ceasefire deal.

US Visit Extended

Netanyahu’s office described the meeting as “positive and friendly,” which came ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Negotiations for the second phase of the agreement were scheduled to start on Monday, but Netanyahu decided not to send his negotiators to Doha until he meets with Trump.

The Israeli prime minister was initially scheduled to leave the US on Thursday but announced on Monday that he would remain in Washington until Saturday night, the Times of Israel reported, in order to fit in more meetings.

He is expected to meet with Waltz for a second time on Wednesday, the report said, and will meet with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. On Thursday, he will travel to Capitol Hill to meet with Senate Majority Leader John Thune and House Speaker Mike Johnson as well as other Congressional leaders, the report noted.

Hamas ‘Ready’ to Talk

On Monday, Hamas informed the mediators that the movement was “ready to start the negotiations for the second phase,” two officials from the movement told AFP.

“We call on the mediators to ensure that the occupation adheres to the agreement and does not stall,” the officials said.

The ceasefire, which took effect on January 19, will be implemented in three phases.

Under the first phase – lasting six weeks – 33 Israeli prisoners held in Gaza were to be released in exchange for 737 Palestinian prisoners detained by Israel.

The second phase is expected to facilitate the release of the remaining Israeli detainees, while the third and final stage will focus on Gaza’s reconstruction and the return of the remains of Israeli captives who died in custody.

Ahmed Abdel Hadi, Hamas’ representative in Lebanon, previously stated that the upcoming negotiations “will be difficult, but the environment is in our favor.”

He underscored that the officers and soldiers held by the resistance remain a “strong bargaining chip.”

(PC, Anadolu, Al Mayadeen)