Hamas’ Response to Israeli Allegations about Deif – Resistance Roundup – Day 281

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian Resistance’s response to Israeli allegations that they have targeted Al-Qassam’s top commander, Mohammed al-Deif, in Khan Yunis, was swift.

Though Hamas’ political leadership said that Israeli reports that al-Deif and others were the main targets of the Al-Mawasi massacre, which willed and wounded over 350 in the Khan Yunis area, the military leadership responded in a different way.

The response included the destruction of three Merkava tanks, and the targeting of a Hummer Jeep with an RPG shell, among others.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam fighters were able to ambush a convoy of zionist vehicles, destroying 3 Merkava tanks with Al-Yassin 105 shells.

“The clashes are still ongoing near the Abu Dhar Al-Ghifari Mosque east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam fighters were able to detonate a minefield in a Zionist engineering force, causing the force to be killed and wounded in Al-Shouka neighborhood, east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a Zionist D9 bulldozer with an Al-Yassin 105 shell, setting it on fire, near the cemetery east of the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip.

Qassam vs IDF in Tel al-Hawa: Pre-planned ambush w/ command & control using Qassam-built anti-personnel IEDs vs dismounted IDF soldiers: first, a Television detonated against ten soldiers followed by a Ra'adiya targeting the reinforcements in SW Gaza City. [Qassam Brigades 12/7] pic.twitter.com/5FTWfMehRl — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) July 13, 2024

“Al-Qassam fighters were able to target a Zionist Hummer jeep with an RPG shell and clash with a number of occupation soldiers next to it, leaving them dead and wounded near the Council of Ministers (building) in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City.”

“Al-Qassam fighters targeted a Zionist force barricaded in a building with two anti-personnel shells, killing and wounding them, near the cemetery east of the city of Rafah south of the Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“We bombarded the Zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles with mortar shells in the vicinity of the cemetery east of Rafah city.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Saturday, 13-07-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers around the Metat Barracks with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 14:05 pm on Saturday, 13-07-2024, targeted the espionage equipment at the Ramia site, hitting it directly.

Al Qassam dropped another video this is my favorite part.. it shows how the fighters are living..

“We’re getting dressed up and ready, put perfume on because we might be meeting Allah” and then in the end he shows the destroyed carrier and says “It now looks prettier than… pic.twitter.com/QxAzmI3Tj2 — cheri⁷ 🔻 (@jinsjiddies) July 11, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, 13-07-2024, targeted buildings used by the soldiers of the enemy Israeli army in the settlement of “Margaliot” with appropriate weapons, hitting them directly and causing confirmed dead and wounded.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 14:32 on Saturday, 13-07-2024, targeted a deployment of enemy Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the “Beit Hillel” barracks with Falaq missiles, resulting in direct casualties.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 14:32 on Saturday, 13-07-2024, targeted a deployment of enemy Israeli soldiers around the “Mayan Baruch” site with Falaq missiles, resulting in direct casualties.

#BREAKING | Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades: "The Zionist enemy only understands the language of arms, which requires raising the pace of operations by the axis of resistance against this entity." pic.twitter.com/EZw1gFgUz7 — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) July 13, 2024

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 14:32 on Saturday, 13-07-2024, bombarded the Metulla site with a Jihad missile.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 17:38 on Saturday, 13-07-2024, targeted a deployment of enemy Israeli soldiers around the “Hanita” site with a Falaq missile, resulting in direct casualties.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Saturday, 13-07-2024, bombed the settlement of Kiryat Shmona with dozens of Katyusha rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 17:05 on Saturday, 13-07-2024, targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 20:55 on Saturday, 13-07-2024, targeted a deployment of enemy Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of “Tel Shaar” with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)